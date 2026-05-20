WuXi Biologics Hosts Third CRDMO Day in Japan, Accelerating Biopharma Innovation from IND to Commercialization

TOKYO, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi Biologics (2269.HK), a leading global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO), recently hosted its third CRDMO Day in Tokyo, bringing together senior leaders and experts from Japan's biopharmaceutical industry, exchanging the latest market insights and best practices in advancing biologics innovation from IND to commercialization. Leveraging its world-class quality systems, operational excellence, and innovative technologies, WuXi Biologics accelerates and transforms the discovery, development, and manufacturing of biologics across the entire value chain in Japan.

With the theme "Ignite Future: CRDMO Day Tokyo 2026," the gathering convened senior executives and experts from WuXi Biologics for in-depth dialogues with its Japanese partners. Discussions spanned the latest market insights and industry dynamics, integrated solutions for complex modalities, CMC best practices and manufacturing excellence. Together, the sessions highlighted not only the opportunities emerging in Japan's biopharmaceutical industry but also the breadth and depth of WuXi Biologics' capabilities in supporting them.

Dr. Chris Chen, CEO of WuXi Biologics, commented: "Backed by deep expertise and an established track record, we look forward to deepening our collaboration with Japanese biopharmaceutical companies across the full lifecycle of a molecule, from research and development through to manufacturing, especially in the complex modalities where Japan is at the forefront of global innovation. We will continue to invest in the capabilities and talent required to support that vision over the long term, positioning ourselves as a trusted partner in shaping Japan's biopharmaceutical future."

That commitment is underwritten by a global platform built for scale and complexity. WuXi Biologics continues to advance its "Global Dual Sourcing" strategy and to strengthen its integrated CRDMO capabilities, while extending its manufacturing footprint across the United States, Ireland, Germany, China, Singapore, and Qatar.

WuXi Biologics is the partner of choice for global biotech innovators and multinational pharmaceutical companies. Between 2018 and 2025, 90 client assets supported by WuXi Biologics were licensed or acquired by large pharmaceutical companies, and 100% of clinical-stage assets were retained with WuXi Biologics through to commercial launch. It is underpinned by a unified quality system across all sites: by the end of 2025, WuXi Biologics had successfully passed 46 regulatory inspections, including 22 by the U.S. FDA and EU EMA, alongside multiple inspections by Japan's PMDA.

Complex modalities are reshaping the biopharmaceutical industry, and WuXi Biologics stands at the forefront. Today, more than half of its integrated projects are complex modalities. Bispecific/multi-specific antibodies and ADCs are growing fastest, each by nearly 30% last year. This focus positions WuXi Biologics as an ideal partner for Japan's next wave of biopharmaceutical innovation and aligns directly with the priorities of the country's leading biopharmaceutical companies.

Alongside CRDMO Day, WuXi Biologics exhibited at the 28th Interphex Week (Booth Number: Hall 3, #14-46), Japan's largest annual pharmaceutical and biotechnology trade show, where its teams met with leading biopharmaceutical companies and industry professionals throughout the week to discuss ongoing and prospective collaborations.

About WuXi Biologics

WuXi Biologics (stock code: 2269.HK) is a leading global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) offering end-to-end solutions that enable partners to discover, develop and manufacture biologics – from concept to commercialization – for the benefit of patients worldwide.

With over 13,000 employees in China, the United States, Ireland, Germany, and Singapore – including experts and scientists in biologics R&D and manufacturing, technology innovation, and operational excellence – WuXi Biologics leverages its technologies and expertise to deliver efficient, cost-effective, and scalable biologics solutions tailored to meet clients' needs. By embedding digital capability and infrastructure across the full biopharmaceutical value chain, the company turns data, computation, and prediction into transparent client experience, faster development, intelligent operations, and more efficient manufacturing. As of December 31, 2025, WuXi Biologics is supporting 945 integrated client projects, including 74 in Phase III and 25 in commercial manufacturing, with complex modalities representing more than half of the entire project portfolio.

WuXi Biologics regards sustainability as the cornerstone of long-term business growth. The company continuously drives technology innovations to offer advanced end-to-end Green CRDMO solutions for its global partners while demonstrating exemplary Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices. Committed to creating shared value, it collaborates with all stakeholders to foster positive social and environmental impacts, and promote responsible practices that empower the entire value chain.

For more information about WuXi Biologics, please visit: www.wuxibiologics.com

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