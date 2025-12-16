WYBOT S3 Redefines the Pool Robot Industry with a New Benchmark, Now Launching in Australia

SYDNEY, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WYBOT, a company at the forefront of advanced pool cleaning solutions, is preparing to release its innovative WYBOT S3 Pool Cleaning Robot to Australian customers this Christmas, marketing it as the perfect festive present. This introduction is expected to enhance current pool maintenance practices, as the WYBOT S3 is the inaugural pool robot worldwide to feature both sophisticated 3D mapping and an integrated self-emptying system, thus establishing a fresh standard for robotic pool care.

Real-Time Positioning, AI Visual Cleaning and Smart cleaning system

Self-Emptying System

The WYBOT S3 utilizes 36 sensors as its fundamental technology, powering both its AI visual cleaning and its underwater 3D mapping capabilities. This advanced setup enables the robot to generate an exceptionally precise three-dimensional model of the swimming pool, ensuring comprehensive and missed-spot-free cleaning. Users can observe the robot's cleaning advancement and its precise route in real-time through trajectory tracking, providing a complete overview of the operation at all times. Upon finishing its task, the automated debris collection system transfers the accumulated dirt into an external, ground-based dustbin, eliminating any requirement for human intervention. Consequently, the robot ensures the pool's immaculate state is preserved, even during extended periods of owner absence, such as holidays.

Incorporating self-reliant solar charging, WYBOT S3 efficiently harnesses renewable energy for an eco-friendly operation. Additionally, its advanced scheduling function allows owners to customize cleaning timetables, ensuring the pool remains in pristine condition at all times, tailored to personal routines.

The WYBOT S3 ushers in authentic intelligent pool maintenance, moving beyond traditional upkeep tasks like manual filter cleaning, manual recharging, and manual adjustments to settings. It significantly simplifies pool cleaning and also makes spending time outdoors more effortless, comfortable, and intelligent.

Promotional Deal for Early Action

From December 12–19 (ending at 24:00 AEDT), an exclusive early-bird promotion on the WYBOT S3 offers $900 off the regular price, along with complimentary door-to-door installation by WYBOT's professional technicians. This limited-time offer provides the opportunity to be among the initial owners of this groundbreaking innovation.

About WYBOT

WYBOT is a global leader in innovative pool maintenance solutions, dedicated to transforming pool cleaning into an effortless and intelligent experience. Known for its cutting-edge technology and design excellence, the company is a 2025 CES Best of Innovation Award Honoree. WYBOT has also earned international acclaim, including the 2025 IFA Honoree Award, 2024 French Design Award, 2024 New York Design Award, and 2024 Paris Design Award, recognizing the company's commitment to innovation, sustainability, and user-centric design.

WYBOT continues to set new benchmarks in robotic pool cleaning, driven by a vision to simplify pool ownership and enhance the user experience. Stay updated on WYBOT's latest innovations by following us on social media: Instagram : @wybot_australia, Twitter (X) : @WYBOT_official, Facebook : WYBOT Australia. For more information, visit https://www.au.wybotpool.com/.

