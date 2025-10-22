X-PHY Inc and Ensign InfoSecurity Ink Strategic Partnership to Fortify Cyber Resilience Across Asia and Beyond

SINGAPORE, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- X-PHY Inc, the cybersecurity arm of the Singapore-headquartered Flexxon Group, and leader in hardware-based cybersecurity solutions, and Ensign InfoSecurity, Asia Pacific's largest pure-play- end-to-end cybersecurity service provider, have entered into a strategic partnership to strengthen cyber resilience across critical sectors. Together, the parties will explore the co-development and commercialisation of joint innovations, that combine their respective areas of expertise to deliver holistic and seamlessly integrated solutions that secure the digital systems of clients around the world.

The official signing ceremony took place today at GovWare 2025 (From L-R: Mr Lim Minhan, Executive Vice President and Head of Consulting at Ensign InfoSecurity, Mr Simon Cheong, Senior Vice President and Head of Sales for International Business & Commercial at Ensign InfoSecurity, Ms May Chng, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of X-PHY Inc, Mr Ted Tan, Board Advisor of the Flexxon Group)

The agreement was formalised at GovWare 2025, Singapore's flagship cybersecurity event that brings together leaders from the public and private sectors across Asia. Ms May Chng, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of X-PHY Inc, and Mr Simon Cheong, Senior Vice President and Head of Sales for International Business & Commercial at Ensign InfoSecurity, signed the partnership agreement on behalf of their respective organisations, with Mr Ted Tan, Board Advisor of the Flexxon Group, and Mr Lim Minhan, Executive Vice President and Head of Consulting at Ensign InfoSecurity, in attendance as witnesses.

The partnership combines X-PHY's patented AI-embedded hardware cybersecurity innovations – including the X-PHY Cybersecure Solid State Drive and Deepfake Detector - with Ensign's deep capabilities in end-to-end cybersecurity services, creating a powerful synergy that delivers holistic protection across both hardware and software layers.

This collaboration also opens opportunities for joint innovation to further enhance the combined portfolio of products, solutions and services offered by both organisations, bridging the gap between device-level protection and enterprise-wide defense against deepfakes, enabling organisations to achieve true end-to-end cyber resilience.

May Chng, Co-Founder & Chief Operating Officer, X-PHY Inc, said: "This partnership unites best-in-class innovation and expertise - combining X-PHY's advanced hardware-embedded technologies with Ensign's deep capabilities in technology development, integration and managed security. Together, we are raising the bar for proactive, autonomous and holistic security across the digital infrastructures within Singapore and beyond."

Simon Cheong, Senior Vice President & Head of Sales for International Business & Commercial, Ensign InfoSecurity, said: "Cybersecurity today demands more than point solutions and requires tightly integrated capabilities that secure every layer, from devices to enterprise systems. This partnership brings together X-PHY's hardware innovation with Ensign's deep cybersecurity expertise to create a unified defence fabric that is both intelligent and resilient. By combining our strengths, we are not just enhancing protection but also shaping how next-generation cyber defence is built and delivered."

Leveraging Ensign's deep capabilities in end-to-end cybersecurity services and its established global network, the partnership will enhance the reach of these innovations beyond Singapore, supporting cybersecurity modernisation efforts across key regions and countries such as Asia-Pacific, Japan, India, and Europe - showcasing Singapore's strength as a hub for cybersecurity innovation and export.

Advancing Singapore's and the Region's Digital Agendas

The collaboration supports Singapore's strategic direction towards a multi-layered, coordinated cybersecurity approach - one grounded in the principles of defence-in-depth and Zero Trust readiness, as outlined in the country's Cybersecurity Strategy 2021 and Government Zero Trust Architecture.

By combining X-PHY's AI-embedded, hardware-based cybersecurity technologies with Ensign's end-to-end cybersecurity expertise and integration capabilities, the partnership helps organisations strengthen continuous validation and verification across users, devices, and systems - extending protection to the hardware layer as part of a holistic, multi-layered defense model for critical sectors.

About X-PHY Inc

X-PHY Inc is a pioneering cybersecurity company dedicated to hardware-based cybersecurity solutions that protect data at its core. Built on the principle of Security by Design, X-PHY embeds AI-embedded protection directly at the physical layer to deliver proactive, autonomous, and real-time defense against evolving cyber threats.

Established in 2021, X-PHY has developed a growing portfolio of over 50 global patents, reinforcing its commitment to advancing zero-trust resilience through hardware-anchored security. Its patented technologies safeguard endpoints, servers, and data centers, providing a holistic foundation for secure digital infrastructure across industries.

X-PHY: x-phy.com

About Ensign InfoSecurity

Ensign InfoSecurity is Asia Pacific's largest pure-play, end-to-end cybersecurity service provider. Headquartered in Singapore, Ensign offers bespoke solutions and services to address their clients' cybersecurity needs. Their core competencies are in the provision of cybersecurity advisory and assurance services, architecture design and systems integration services, and managed security services for advanced threat detection, threat hunting, and incident response. Underpinning these competencies is in-house research and development in cybersecurity. Ensign has two decades of proven track record as a trusted and relevant service provider, serving clients from the public and private sectors in the Asia Pacific region.

For more information, please visit www.ensigninfosecurity.com

