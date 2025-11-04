X-PHY Inc partners Athena Dynamics to expand access to hardware-based cybersecurity solutions in Asia

SINGAPORE, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cybersecurity firm X-PHY Inc has appointed Athena Dynamics Pte Ltd as its strategic market access partner for the Asia-Pacific region, expanding its presence in Singapore and across Asia.

Partnership enhances delivery of X-PHY’s patented hardware-embedded security solutions to public and critical infrastructure sectors

The partnership aims to deliver X-PHY's hardware-embedded security solutions to public and critical infrastructure sectors. Recent advisories from the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA) highlight that sophisticated ransomware can bypass traditional software defences. X-PHY's Cybersecure Solid State Drive (SSD) provides AI-driven, hardware-level protection that detects tampering and abnormal activity autonomously, safeguarding sensitive data even if software defences fail.

X-PHY's portfolio also includes the X-PHY Deepfake Detector, designed in line with the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) Technology Risk Management (TRM) Guidelines. The endpoint-based tool allows financial institutions to detect deepfakes on corporate devices without relying on the cloud, keeping sensitive data secure.

Camellia Chan, CEO of X-PHY Inc, said, "Our current threat landscape demands more than software-based defenses. Hardware must be the first line of defense, embedding intelligence at the core of every device. This is what X-PHY delivers—proactive, autonomous protection that stops attacks before they escalate. Our partnership with Athena Dynamics extends this critical layer of security to organisations across Singapore and Asia. Together, advocating for a holistic security stack that encompasses both hardware and software layers."

Athena Dynamics CEO Ken Soh added, "The partnership is timely and strategic, especially with the recent MAS advisory in September 2025 highlighting the rising threat of deepfake-related scams. X-PHY's hardware-based security proposition uniquely fills a critical gap left by software-only cybersecurity platforms, which can be disabled or manipulated by bad actors before they are able to actively implement their protective measures."

The collaboration will leverage Athena Dynamics' established presence in Singapore and regional network to boost cyber resilience for government, defence, and enterprise clients. Initiatives will include joint customer briefings, proof-of-concept deployments, and co-developed solution bundles across the Asia-Pacific.

About X-PHY Inc

X-PHY Inc is a pioneering cybersecurity company dedicated to hardware-based cybersecurity solutions that protect data at its core. Built on the principle of Security by Design, X-PHY embeds protection directly at the physical layer for proactive, autonomous, and real-time defense against evolving cyber threats. Headquartered in California, USA, X-PHY Inc was established in 2021 and has since developed a growing portfolio of 53 patents, reinforcing its commitment to innovative AI-embedded security at the hardware level. The company's patented solutions safeguard endpoints, servers, and data centers, ensuring zero-trust resilience across industries.

X-PHY Inc is part of the Flexxon Group, a leader in hardware engineering and memory solutions.

For more information, please visit:

X-PHY: x-phy.com

Flexxon: flexxon.com

SOURCE X-PHY Inc