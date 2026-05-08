XCMG Delivers 1,000-Tonne All-Terrain Crane in South Korea, Completes First Bridge Lift

PYEONGTAEK, South Korea, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group (XCMG), a global provider of construction machinery and lifting solutions, delivered its XCA1000G8-1K all-terrain crane to the South Korean market. The unit made its debut at a construction site in Pyeongtaek, where it completed a bridge lifting operation. This delivery marks the first time a Chinese-branded 1,000-tonne-class all-terrain crane has been put into practical use in South Korea, representing a step forward in XCMG's expansion into the country's high-capacity lifting market.

XCMG XCA1000G8-1K All-Terrain Crane Made a Stunning Debut in South Korea. (PRNewsfoto/XCMG Crane)

Engineered for the South Korean market, the XCA1000G8-1K can handle a wide range of lifting operations at heights of up to 100 meters using only its main boom, covering most bridge and high-altitude applications while helping improve lifting efficiency. The crane features an 8-section, 102.5-meter main boom, three configurable outrigger spans, and three different counterweight offset positions, offering a high degree of adaptability to complex working conditions. With a transport height of just 4 meters (with main boom) and a width of 3.2 meters (with superlift), the crane provides enhanced mobility. Furthermore, the entire unit can travel on public roads with both the main boom and superlift system attached, reducing on-site preparation time.

Since 2017, XCMG has continued to expand its portfolio in the 1,000-tonne-class segment, introducing successive models with increased lifting capacity and enhanced performance. The delivery and successful operation of the XCA1000G8-1K in South Korea further reflects the company's capabilities in large-tonnage crane development and deployment.

Beyond equipment, the project in South Korea demonstrates XCMG's integrated project support capabilities. From initial equipment selection and custom configuration to lift planning and on-site coordination with auxiliary equipment, XCMG implemented a coordinated approach across different tonnages and lifting methods, delivering a solution aligned with the project's technical and scheduling requirements. This reflects the growing role of project-based delivery models in high-capacity lifting, particularly for complex infrastructure projects. This project-based delivery approach is an increasingly important part of the company's international offering.

Moving forward, XCMG plans to continue expanding its presence in international markets, supporting major construction projects worldwide with high-capacity equipment and project-based lifting solutions. The South Korea deployment highlights the company's approach to competing in advanced lifting markets, where operational efficiency, transport flexibility, and integrated project execution are key considerations.

SOURCE XCMG Crane