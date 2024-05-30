XCMG Excavator Unveils New G-Series Line up for Global Market at Its 6th Customer Festival

XUZHOU, China, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG Excavator , a specialized excavator business unit from XCMG Machinery (SHE:000425, "XCMG"), launched its new international G-series excavators during the sixth International Customer Festival, held at its excavator machinery manufacturing base. The event marks the release of nearly 30 innovative products and included a mass delivery of international G-series excavators to Indonesian customers.

The ceremony was attended by nearly 400 clients and global media representatives from various countries who witnessed this significant milestone.

Event site (PRNewsfoto/XCMG Excavator)

The newly released G-series represents XCMG's latest research and development achievements aimed at the overseas market. Building on the success of its C-series and D-series excavators, XCMG continues to push forward with product innovation and R&D improvements.

"We are committed to working with our global partners to persist in mutual benefit and collaborative synergy, continuously deepening our full-business ecosystem cooperation to achieve shared value creation and joint development success," said Song Zhike, Vice President of XCMG Machinery and General Manager of XCMG Excavator Business Unit.

The international G-series products have achieved breakthroughs in over 50 core technologies, including all-condition power matching and PIC feed-forward control. These advancements significantly enhance the overall performance advantages in optimal energy efficiency ratio, reliability, operability, comfortability, and adaptability. These features not only exceed customer expectations, but also integrate a comprehensive understanding of equipment operation that enhances ease-of-use, safety, and efficiency.

Following the launch event, international guests were invited to have a close-up tour with the production line for the international G series products. Customized product zones tailored for different regional customers were set up, along with the tailor demonstrated exhibition area for extensive spare parts, which facilitated deep interactions between guests and onsite technical teams.

As a core pillar business for XCMG, it is dedicated to providing integrated scene-plus-product solutions along with full lifecycle value services globally. Looking ahead, it will continue collaborating closely across borders aiming towards leading contributions in constructing world-class advanced manufacturing clusters within construction machinery sectors worldwide.

The theme of the G-series launch, Gearing Towards Future, Global Growth Together, encapsulates XCMG's commitment to leading global advancement and innovation in the construction machinery industry.

For more information about the international G-Series products, please visit https://www.xcmgglobal.com/ .

SOURCE XCMG Excavator