XCMG Machinery Unveils Global Investor Return Plan for 2025-2027.

XUZHOU, China, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG Machinery ("XCMG", SHE:000425) has officially launched its Global Investor Return Plan for 2025-2027, a comprehensive initiative to enhance investment value and protect shareholder rights. The plan, marking the industry's first global investor retune program, reaffirms XCMG's commitment to sharing the rewards of high-quality development with its investors and driving long-term sustainable growth.

The new initiative builds on the foundation of XCMG's announcement on February 6, 2024, when the company pledged to implement a Dual Enhancement of Quality and Returns action plan. Over the past months, XCMG has consistently optimized operational quality, maintaining leadership in both revenue and net profit within the construction machinery industry. These achievements have contributed to a remarkable 50% increase in stock price over the past nine months, outpacing peers from China and reinforcing investor confidence.

The plan outlines seven actionable measures to ensure robust investor returns:

Stable Cash Dividends: XCMG aims to distribute cumulative annual cash dividends (including share buybacks) amounting to no less than 40% of distributable profits for the year from 2025 to 2027, provided no major investments or significant cash expenditures arise. The company will explore multiple dividend distributions within a fiscal year to enhance shareholder benefits.





XCMG has consistently prioritized shareholder returns through cash dividends, share buybacks, and other initiatives. In 2023, XCMG distributed RMB 1.80 per 10 shares (tax-inclusive) to shareholders, amounting to RMB 2.127 billion, or approximately 40% of the year's net profit attributable to shareholders. Furthermore, in April 2023, XCMG announced a share buyback plan valued between RMB 300 million and RMB 600 million, with RMB 373 million repurchased as of October 31, 2023.

By implementing the Global Investor Return Plan for 2025-2027, XCMG aims to strengthen its leadership position in the construction machinery sector while fostering sustainable growth and maximizing investor value.

