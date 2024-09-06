XGIMI Unveils Handful of New Home & Portable Projectors: MoGo 3 Pro, Elfin Flip, AURA 2, HORIZON S Series, & more

New innovative projectors offer design, function, and feature sets for every type of consumer.

SINGAPORE, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- XGIMI , the award-winning projector and laser TV brand, is introducing five new projectors - MoGo 3 Pro, Elfin Flip, AURA 2, and the HORIZON S Series, consisting of the HORIZON S Max and HORIZON S Pro. From the everyday consumer craving portable entertainment to the home theater aficionado seeking cinematic immersion, XGIMI's new products exceed expectations.

"As the boundaries of home and on-the-go entertainment continue to blur, XGIMI remains at the forefront with innovative projectors for every type of consumer", says Apollo Zhong, founder, and CEO of XGIMI. "MoGo 3 Pro, Elfin Flip, AURA 2, and the HORIZON S Series are no different; each product is meticulously designed to offer cutting-edge technology and user-friendly design. These new arrivals continue to show our dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction as we set new standards for excellence in the industry with each new product."

The MoGo 3 Pro Google TV Projector - Redefining Portable Entertainment

The EISA award-winning MoGo 3 Pro redefines portable projection with its innovative multi-angle base stand design, weighing just 2.43 lbs—about the size of a coffee cup. As XGIMI's first Google TV projector, it supports native Netflix and other popular streaming apps, while its USB Type-C port ensures travel readiness. The multi-angle base stand doubles as a power switch, and features like auto keystone correction and intelligent obstacle avoidance ensure easy setup. With 1080P resolution, 90% DCI-P3 color gamut, and an ambient light feature that syncs with music, the MoGo 3 Pro offers a truly immersive experience.

Elfin Flip: Cinematic Experience in a Compact Package

The Elfin Flip introduces cinematic sound and vision in a compact long-throw smart projector with DolbyTM audio, 1080P resolution, and high brightness at an affordable price. Its portable design, integrated stand, and Intelligent Screen Adaptation Technology ensure easy setup and versatile projection. Despite its small size, the Elfin Flip packs 400 ISO lumens and two 3W speakers, powered by WebOS with native Netflix support, making it perfect for any space.

AURA 2: The Ultimate Luxury Home Theater Experience

The AURA 2, XGIMI's second EISA award winner, redefines home entertainment with cinema-quality audio and visuals in a sleek short-throw design. Powered by Dual Light 2.0 technology, it offers ultra-high brightness, 2300 ISO Lumens, and 99% DCI-P3 color accuracy, achieving IMAX Enhanced and Dolby Vision® certifications. IMAX Enhanced certification allows users to enjoy IMAX's expanded aspect ratio, stunning visual and exclusive audio format from DTS at home. With advanced features like auto keystone correction, wall flatness improvement, and smart cognition, the AURA 2 ensures a seamless and immersive viewing experience in any environment, supported by four Harman/Kardon 15W speakers for rich, theater-quality sound.

The New HORIZON Series Features Max Performance and Pro Innovation

The new HORIZON S Series, including the HORIZON S Pro and HORIZON S Max, featuring Dual Light 2.0 technology combining a Tri-Color Laser and LED offer stunning visuals. HORIZON S Pro is certified by Dolby Vision. HORIZON S Max is certificated by both IMAX Enhanced and Dolby Vision. With up to 3100 ISO lumens, Harman/Kardon speakers, and ISA 5.0 real-time correction, they deliver a true cinematic experience, all in a sleek design with a flexible built-in stand for easy adjustment.

The Introduction of the new Halo+ (New) Google TV Projectors

XGIMI introduces one new Google TV projector – the Halo+ (New) Google TV, offering a personalized and curated entertainment experience with access to over 10,000 apps, including Netflix, via a dedicated remote button. It features Google Assistant for voice control, ISA 2.0, built-in Dolby Audio speakers, and a sleek, compact design, making it a powerful and versatile addition to any home setup.

About XGIMI

Since 2013, the state-of-the-art XGIMI projectors have helped countless people worldwide to create genuinely immersive audio-visual experiences. Working with reputable partners like Google, Harman Kardon, and Texas Instruments, XGIMI builds all-in-one entertainment devices, perfected due to their user-oriented philosophy. Through industry-leading innovation, streamlined setups, and unique designs, XGIMI always strives to develop the best home and portable projectors for everyone to enjoy. Learn more at XGIMI Projector Technology .

