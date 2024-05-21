Xia Baolong's Macao Visit Affirms Potential of Innovative Company "Aomi" & "WeBite" in Hong Kong and Macao

HONG KONG, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On the morning of May 18th, Mr. Xia Baolong, Director of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council, visited the headquarters of Aomi APP in Macao. He was accompanied by Mr. Zheng Xincong, Director of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao SAR, Mr. Lu Yuyin, Deputy Director of the Liaison Office, and Mr. Lei Wai Nong, Secretary for Economy and Finance of the Macao SAR, among others. Aomi is the largest one-stop integrated service platform in Macao and also operates the WeBite group dining platform in Hong Kong, providing leading digital employee dining solutions for enterprises. This visit not only highlights the central government's focus on supporting innovative enterprises in Hong Kong and Macao, but also further underscores Aomi's important position and development potential in the two regions.

Jiang Haitao briefs Xia Baolong and others on the company's recent development.

During the visit, Jiang Haitao, founder of Aomi APP, detailed the company's growth journey in Macao and the development of its sub-brand WeBite in Hong Kong. Director Xia expressed high recognition and encouragement for Aomi's development in Hong Kong and Macao, emphasizing its bridging role in promoting economic exchanges between the two regions and spreading China's stories.

Jiang Haitao, founder of Aomi, said that by leveraging the unique advantages of Hong Kong and Macao, Aomi has successfully introduced mature business models and consumer brands from mainland China into the Hong Kong and Macao markets, bringing outstanding mainland Chinese consumer brands to Macao, Hong Kong, and international markets, establishing a positive image for mainland brands globally. At the same time, Aomi will continue to deepen cooperation with the mainland to jointly promote the internationalization of Chinese business models.

This visit not only provided Aomi with valuable development opportunities but also set an example for other enterprises in Hong Kong and Macao. In the future, Aomi and its sub-brand WeBite will continue to play their bridging role in Hong Kong and Macao, contributing further to the economic prosperity and cultural exchanges between the two regions.

SOURCE WeBite