Xiamen C&D held the 2024 Go-Global Summit in Xiamen

Building a platform to attract wisdom and plan for the future!

XIAMEN, China, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2024 Go-Global Summit," a sub-forum of the "2024 Supply Chain Cooperation and Innovation Conference", was successfully held at the Xiamen International Conference & Exhibition Center. Hosted by Xiamen C&D, with support from its subsidiaries and partners, the summit focused on enhancing supply chain security, promoting international cooperation.

Gathering of Industry Experts and Thought Leaders

The 2024 Go-Global Summit held at the Xiamen International Conference & Exhibition Center

The summit attracted over a thousand participants, including representatives from leading companies in manufacturing, new energy, consumer goods, information technology, and trade services, alongside financial institutions, industry associations, and media outlets. The event was broadcast live on various digital platforms, reaching an audience of over one million viewers.

Prominent speakers included Wu Xiaobo, a well-known financial writer, Wang Zhigang, founder of Zhigang Think Tank, Qin Shuo, a respected commentator on humanistic finance, Lin Xueping, author of "Supply Chain Warfare," and Joel Ruet, Chairman of the French Bridge Think Tank. These thought leaders shared insights on the theme "Supply Chain + Going Global," providing valuable strategies and methodologies for Chinese companies.

Insights into Globalization and Strategic Opportunities

Under the backdrop of rapid restructuring in global industrial and value chains, innovative Chinese companies are leading a new wave of globalization. The summit's discussions centered on analyzing the current trends and future directions of globalization, with experts offering practical guidance on key areas such as supply chain management, branding, finance, and resource integration.

Wu Xiaobo, in his keynote address titled "Born Global," highlighted that Chinese enterprises are at a new historical juncture as globalization continues to deepen. He emphasized the importance of building ecosystems through platforms, dialogue, and partnerships to promote resource sharing and collaborative development. The speakers agreed that for Chinese companies, the process of globalization involves not only entering new markets but also integrating into local supply chains to achieve sustainable, win-win partnerships.

Focus on Supply Chain Innovation and Practical Results

Xiamen, the host city of the China International Fair for Investment & Trade, is a key hub for national supply chain development and an important center for commodity distribution. The summit spotlighted Xiamen's efforts to deepen the integration of supply and industrial chains, reduce costs, improve efficiency, and build new competitive advantages.

As a leading representative of Xiamen's supply chain sector, Xiamen C&D has actively pursued both domestic and international growth strategies. The company has developed a global supply chain service network that extends to over 170 countries and regions, establishing itself as a premier player in global supply chain operations.

At the summit, Cheng Dongfang, General Manager of Xiamen C&D, shared the three principles and seven trends of supply chain going global. He underscored three key principles to successfully integrate into the international market: globalization, specialization, and localization. He also highlighted seven emerging trends for Chinese enterprises venturing abroad, including a shift from globalization to regional globalization, a transition from simple trade to supply chain operations, and a focus on green, low-carbon practices.

Building a Platform for Global Collaboration

Xiamen C&D aims to leverage Xiamen's unique geographical and strategic advantages to create a platform for information exchange, resource sharing, and collaboration. "By fostering partnerships across government, business, academia, and research both domestically and internationally, we seek to provide a dynamic environment that enables Chinese enterprises to integrate more effectively into global markets," a representative from Xiamen C&D stated.

As Chinese companies continue to expand globally, the 2024 Go-Global Summit has provided a vital forum for sharing knowledge, forging partnerships, and promoting sustainable international growth. Through such initiatives, Xiamen C&D remains committed to empowering Chinese enterprises to navigate the complexities of globalization and achieve long-term success on the world stage.

SOURCE C&D Inc.