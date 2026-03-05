Xiamen C&D Inc.'s New Five-Year Strategic Plan Released, Aiming to Accelerate Globalization

News provided by

Xiamen C&D Inc.

06 Mar, 2026, 07:00 CST

XIAMEN, China, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In January 2026, Xiamen C&D Inc. (stock code: 600153.SH) officially released its 2026–2030 strategic plan for its supply chain operations. Over the next five years, the company will focus on three strategic goals: improving economic efficiency, strengthening market position, and expanding overseas scale. It will also enhance five core competencies: specialization, internationalization, digitalization, foresight, and resource capabilities. Through these efforts, Xiamen C&D Inc. aims to shift from a scale-driven model toward a dual-engine growth model powered by efficiency and innovation.

According to the plan, Xiamen C&D Inc. will focus its efforts on the following five areas.:

(1) Stick to specialized operations and promote differentiated management;

(2) Accelerate its international footprint while deepening localized operations;

(3) Strengthen digital and intelligent capabilities to empower the supply chain ecosystem;

(4) Enhance endogenous foresight and optimize overall resource capabilities;

(5) Reinforce innovation-driven development and cultivate a second growth curve to inject new momentum for the company's long-term growth.

Over the next five years, Xiamen C&D Inc. will consolidate its operations through specialization, expand growth potential  through internationalization, improve efficiency through digitalization, address cyclical challenges with internal foresight, and reinforce competitiveness through resource capabilities. By doing so, the company will strive to move from "domestically excellent" to "internationally leading" and achieve high-quality development.

SOURCE Xiamen C&D Inc.

Also from this source

C&D Inc. Secures Six More Global Corporate Partnerships, Surpassing $5.2 Billion in Total Signed Agreements Over First Two Days of CIIE

On November 6, the second day of the 8th China International Import Expo (CIIE), Xiamen C&D Inc. (stock code: 600153.SH) announced another wave of...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Supply Chain/Logistics

Supply Chain/Logistics

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Corporate Expansion

Corporate Expansion

News Releases in Similar Topics