Xiaohongshu Business Partners with MALAYSIA-CHINA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE (MCCC) to host Xiaohongshu Malaysia Chinese Business Growth Summit Across Three Cities, Focusing on Chinese Outbound Tourism Market and New Marketing Opportunities in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Xiaohongshu Business, together with MCCC, UFRIEND MEDIA and TOURPLUS TECHNOLOGY, successively hosted a series of "Xiaohongshu Malaysia Chinese Business Growth Summit" sharing sessions in Kuala Lumpur, Negeri Sembilan and Melaka. These sessions attracted more than 300 local entrepreneurs, tourism practitioners and representatives from small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). In-depth exchanges were held covering the recovery trend of the Chinese tourism market and digital marketing strategies.

Xiaohongshu Business with DATO' SEE MENG GEOK, Vice President, DATO' DR ANGIE NG WAI SAM, Vice President, DATUK MICHAEL CHIN WEE YEE, Vice President, KEVIN SIAH TEONG CHEIN, Secretary-General, MICHAEL LIM LIP OON, National Council Member/Chairman of Digital Economy Committee Xiaohongshu Business exchanges insights on trends in Chinese outbound tourism with the Negeri Sembilan State Tourism Executive Councilor Xiaohongshu Business and Melaka Tourism Bureau share consumption trends of Chinese tourists

The first stop of the series took place in Kuala Lumpur on June 27, hosted by MCCC with support from the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC). Attendees from MALAYSIA-CHINA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE (MCCC) included DATO' SEE MENG GEOK, Vice President, DATO' DR ANGIE NG WAI SAM, Vice President, DATUK MICHAEL CHIN WEE YEE, Vice President, KEVIN SIAH TEONG CHEIN, Secretary-General, MICHAEL LIM LIP OON, National Council Member/Chairman of Digital Economy Committee. Around 150 to 200 corporate representatives from manufacturing, retail & service and other industries were present at this summit.

During the opening session, leaders of MCCC, MDEC and Xiaohongshu Business delivered speeches respectively. The MDEC representative elaborated on the overall development roadmap of Malaysia's digital economy for the year, helping participants grasp the latest development in this sector. For the keynote speech, Dodo KWONG, Regional Head of Xiaohongshu Commercial Cross-border Asia & Middle East, shared professional insights on how Xiaohongshu, as a content platform, leverages its commercial ecosystem to empower Malaysia and ASEAN markets and help brands reach targeted consumers. A representative from UFRIEND MEDIA presented operational cases of Malaysian brands on Xiaohongshu. Corporate representatives engaged in extensive communications during the networking session, with multiple preliminary cooperation intentions reached.

The second sharing session in Negeri Sembilan zeroed in on tourism industry. YB Nicole Tan Lee Koon, State Executive Councilor and Chairman of the Negeri Sembilan Tourism, Arts and Culture Committee, delivered a speech. Participants further discussed cooperation opportunities between Malaysian brands and Xiaohongshu. In addition, Xiaohongshu Business cross-border representatives shared recent shifts in Chinese outbound tourism: an increasing number of Chinese travelers research destinations via content platforms before planning their trips, with strong interest in locally distinctive accommodation, food and scenic spots. Based on objective and real-time market feedback, attendees provided references for brands and merchants to update business strategies.

The Melaka sharing session continuously‌ focused on tourism, inviting hotel operators, scenic spot representatives and ‌restaurateurs. Distinguished attendees included YB Allex Seah Shoo Chin, State Executive Councilor for Melaka Entrepreneur Development, Cooperatives and Consumer Affairs, and Puan Noorhayati Sahlan, Public Relations Manager of Melaka Tourism Promotion Bureau. Representatives from Xiaohongshu Business and UFRIEND MEDIA shared hot industry topics including consumption trends of Chinese tourists and organic user-generated content propagation models. Additionally, participants explored the feasibility of city promotion plan of "Discover Melaka on Xiaohongshu", aiming to forge closer cooperation between Melaka's tourism industry and Chinese digital platforms.

The three sessions formed a clear logical chain from market trend analysis to actionable strategic implementation: the Kuala Lumpur session delivered comprehensive commercial discussions, the Negeri Sembilan session explored integrated cultural tourism development, and the Melaka session facilitated targeted matchmaking for the entire tourism ecosystem. Participants widely agreed that the sustained recovery of China's outbound tourism market brings vital growth opportunities for Malaysia's tourism industry and SMEs.

The organizers stated that such cross-industry exchange activities will continue to be held to help more local enterprises understand evolving demands of Chinese consumers and boost brand recognition among Chinese audiences. MCCC added that it will keep serving as a bridge to drive pragmatic cooperation between Malaysian and Chinese enterprises across digital economy, tourism, trade and commerce, injecting new vitality into bilateral economic and trade exchanges.

SOURCE Xiaohongshu Business