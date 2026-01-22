Xinhua Silk Road: 2026 Global Youth Spring Festival Gala recorded in S. China's Nanning City

BEIJING, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recording of the 2026 Global Youth Spring Festival Gala (Nanning main venue) was completed on January 16 in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

Featuring the "Horse" zodiac as a cultural symbol, the gala brought together young artists from China, ASEAN countries, the United Kingdom, Nigeria, and Brazil to showcase a blend of technological innovation and cultural exchange.

Guided by the State Council Information Office, the gala focused on "youth co-creation" and "tech empowerment". Utilizing cloud choruses, real-time links, and cross-border field trips, the gala broke the limits of a single stage to create a multi-dimensional space for international dialogue.

Technological integration served as a major highlight. The opening performance, "AI on Spring," featured singers from China and ASEAN countries performing a song composed with the help of artificial intelligence. The act combined traditional lion dances with "AI mechanical dogs" and used AR technology to display digital spring couplets.

Additionally, the gala introduced "Fubao," an AI digital human inspired by Zhuang brocade patterns, to guide transitions and interpret cultural meanings.

In terms of cultural collaboration, international artists performed several innovative acts. Youth musicians joined for the instrumental piece "Sea and Mountain Harmony," while singers from China, Indonesia, Laos, Thailand, and Vietnam performed a multi-language cloud chorus of the classic "Jasmine Flower".

A "Tai Chi" performance featured martial arts enthusiasts from China and Brazil set against an AI-generated landscape. The gala also presented intangible cultural heritage through modern lenses, including a hip-hop version of the "Yingge" dance and an acrobatic piece blending ancient rock art with Dunhuang motifs.

During the recording period, international youth participants joined the "YOUNG-LINK • Meeting in Nanning" activity. They visited industrial parks, historical districts, and night markets to experience the urban development and culture of the host city.

The gala has been held for 19 consecutive sessions, with programs broadcast in more than 100 countries and regions. This year's event also featured sub-venues in Vietnam, Indonesia, Laos, and Thailand.

The full program is scheduled for a global premiere on Feb. 15.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/349285.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road