Xinhua Silk Road: Cross-border e-commerce export goods return central warehouse in E. China's Weihai boosts industrial dev't

BEIJING, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The cross-border e-commerce export goods return central warehouse located in the Weihai logistics park of Shandong Port Logistics Group in east China's Shandong Province, has helped boost the rapid development of the cross-border e-commerce industry in Weihai City.

It is the second such warehouse nationwide and the first such warehouse in northern China.

Weihai's cross-border e-commerce industry has achieved fast development relying on its geographical advantage over the Republic of Korea (ROK). So far, the total number of cross-border e-commerce market entities in the city has exceeded 1,000.

The cross-border e-commerce export goods return central warehouse has helped solve the difficulties in handling the problem of returned parcels such as the high cost and the long processing circle which blocked the development of the industry.

The new export goods return supervision model has not only improved the cross-border logistics efficiency, but also driven the export business growth, forging a convenient two-way logistics channel for Weihai's cross-border e-commerce industry.

Through rationally dividing the functional zones of the central warehouse, simplifying customs declaration and inspection procedures, and strengthening information-based management, Weihai has realized centralized transport and unified disposal of returned parcels, significantly reducing logistics and time costs.

Previously, the overseas return cycle took at least 40 days, but now through the central warehouse, the entire process can be completed within a week, reducing the return cycle by 70 percent, the representative of a cross-border e-commerce enterprise said.

Weihai will continue to amplify its geographical advantage over the ROK, increase investment promotion efforts, and focus on promotion to top e-commerce platforms such as AliExpress and Pinduoduo, striving to further promote the expansion and upgrading of Weihai's cross-border e-commerce industry, according to an official from the Weihai Municipal Bureau of Commerce.

In 2026, the city will also advance the upgrade of the central warehouse, striving to establish a national centralized return and transit center for cross-border e-commerce exports to the ROK and supporting the construction of new customs cross-border supervision sites and cross-border e-commerce live-streaming bases, etc., to better help enterprises in going global.

