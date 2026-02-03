Xinhua Silk Road: 2026 Global Youth Spring Festival Gala Vietnam sub-venue events held in Hanoi, Hai Phong to boost youth exchanges

BEIJING, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vietnam sub-venue events of the 2026 Global Youth Spring Festival Gala co-organized by relevant authorities in Vietnam and south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region were held successively in Hanoi and Hai Phong from January 28 to 29.

The events vividly showcased the profound cultural integration between China and Vietnam through various forms such as cultural performances, intangible cultural heritage experiences, and street flash mobs, promoting emotional resonance between the youth of the two countries and injecting new vitality into the traditional friendship of the two sides in the new era.

The gala held in Hanoi on January 28 included 12 cultural and artistic programs that blend traditional and modern, Chinese and Vietnamese characteristics. Actors from both China and Vietnam performed on the same stage, weaving a cross-border youth symphony together.

An intangible cultural heritage fair was also set up at the gala site, and the audience could participate in interactive activities such as calligraphy writing and intangible cultural heritage painting, experiencing both Chinese and Vietnamese cultures.

Rich cultural interactive activities were held in the central park of Hai Phong City on January 29, with Chinese and Vietnamese young artists and volunteers extending the festive atmosphere to the streets of the city.

In the flash mob performance segment, Chinese and Vietnamese calligraphers wrote auspicious Chinese characters as well as Vietnamese blessings, conveying best wishes crossing languages. Young singers and dancers performed songs and dances that blended Chinese and Vietnamese characteristics, driving the audience to move with the music and attracting waves of applause.

Touhu, a traditional Chinese game also known as pitch-pot, and blessing wall check-in among other interactive activities held on the site lured many local residents and tourists to participate in, with many of them sharing the wonderful moments through social media, achieving offline and online resonance.

