Xinhua Silk Road: E. China's Longkou City releases "Legend of Xu Fu" cultural IP to boost international exchange

Beijing, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Longkou City in east China's Shandong Province recently launched the "Legend of Xu Fu" cultural IP and debuted its first comic book series.

The initiative aims to leverage the historical legacy of Xu Fu as a bridge to further deepen cultural exchange with Japan, Republic of Korea, and the international community.

The "Legend of Xu Fu" is based on the historical account of the Qin Dynasty alchemist's voyage to the east, integrating mythological elements from the Classic of Mountains and Seas (Shanhaijing) with maritime adventure narratives.

Jin Chunmei, project director of Sina Comic, stated that the project seeks to share Chinese concepts of wisdom, courage, and peace with a global audience through the medium of animation.

As the birthplace of Xu Fu culture, Longkou has actively promoted this heritage since the 1990s through the establishment of specialized research associations and ongoing efforts to expand its international appeal.

International academic collaboration continues to grow through these efforts. Shim Kyu-ho, president of the Jeju Society of China in South Korea, noted that Xu Fu serves as a vital cultural symbol linking China, Japan, and South Korea, and reviving this history is essential for the prosperity of future generations.

In June 2025, the China Association for International Exchange of Xu Fu presented its latest research at a public lecture in Japan. Later in November, scholars at an international symposium in Yantai systematically demonstrated the academic and international significance of Xu Fu culture from both historical and contemporary perspectives.

Locally, Xu Fu culture has been integrated with Longkou's intangible cultural heritage through diverse forms of folk expression. Traditional crafts such as paper-cutting, string weaving, and gourd pyrography are now used to present the legend, allowing international visitors to engage with the culture more intuitively.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/349359.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road