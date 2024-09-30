Xinhua Silk Road: Book fair kicks off in E China's Tengzhou to promote cultural inheritance and exchange

BEIJING, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 8th Tengzhou Book Fair opened on September 29 in Tengzhou City of east China's Shandong Province. The opening ceremony drew participation from numerous cultural figures and local leaders, including Liu Wenqiang, chairman of Shandong Publishing Group, Cao Wenxuan, member of the Standing Committee of Chinese Writers Association, and renowned scholar Du Zexun.

Photo shows that the public participated in the 8th Tengzhou Book Fair opened on September 29 in Tengzhou City of east China's Shandong Province. (Photo provided by Tengzhou)

Liu Wenqiang emphasized Tengzhou's rich cultural heritage and longstanding reading traditions, noting that the book fair would enhance its offerings and broaden its influence, thereby contributing to Shandong's cultural promotion.

Cao Wenxuan and Du Zexun shared their perspectives on the significance of books and reading, urging the public to engage with literature and support cultural development.

Wang Guangbu, a government official with Tengzhou, announced that the city would continue to advance cultural system reforms, improve urban cultural quality, and promote the integration of culture and tourism.

During the opening ceremony, certificates were awarded to the 2024 "Reading Promoters," "Young Book Referrers," and "Civilization Experience Officers." Additionally, the book "Chinese Good Songs" and the large picture album "Chinese People" were launched.

This year's book fair will run until October 3, offering 600,000 yuan in online cultural vouchers and 400,000 yuan in paper book vouchers to encourage the public to purchase books.

In addition to the main venue at the Tengzhou Workers Cultural Palace, multiple sub-venues and an intangible cultural heritage creative exhibition area have been added to showcase Tengzhou's rich cultural characteristics.

Over 50 publishing groups and organizations are participating in the event, covering fields such as social sciences, literature, and the arts, providing readers with a diverse array of book choices.

The event features a variety of activities, including reading promotion events, book sharing sessions, and photography exhibitions to foster public interest in reading.

Furthermore, the fair will utilize online media platforms to expand its reach, connect readers nationwide, and collaboratively promote cultural prosperity.

