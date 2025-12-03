Xinhua Silk Road: Government service hotline in S. China's Hainan facilitates business setup for foreign entrepreneurs

News provided by

Xinhua Silk Road

03 Dec, 2025, 15:49 CST

BEIJING, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hainan 12345 government service hotline in south China's Hainan Province has become a key platform for improving the business environment in the free trade port, providing multilingual assistance and efficient procedures for international entrepreneurs.

Malaysian Chinese entrepreneur Yang Liu recently completed her business registration, social insurance account opening, and other procedures in Haikou, capital of the province, in less than three weeks.

Continue Reading

After calling the 12345 hotline, staff members immediately sent her application templates and coordinated with relevant departments, promptly responding to her over 20 requests, said Yang, adding that "the hotline truly helps entrepreneurs save time and effort".

The hotline management center has implemented a province-wide mechanism enabling unified access and cross-region handling of requests, with inquiries transmitted from the provincial level to local authorities within seconds.

The hotline has also established a three-way call mechanism with departments such as taxation, customs, market regulation, and commerce, and built a knowledge base to provide accurate policy information related to the free trade port.

To enhance port services, Hainan has set up a dedicated port service desk operating with closed-loop processing. Furthermore, the hotline collaborates with a business environment complaint platform to address complex issues through legal consultation mechanisms, promoting systematic solutions across departments and sectors.

The hotline now serves as a vital support for Hainan's efforts to upgrade government services and optimize the international business environment.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/348612.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

Also from this source

Xinhua Silk Road: Shandong's Weihai concludes first oyster carbon sink transaction in Shandong, boosting green finance innovation

Rushan, a county-level city in Weihai, east China's Shandong Province, completed a 1,500-ton oyster carbon sink transaction in August 2025, which is...

Xinhua Silk Road: Synergy of innovation of seahorse, salmon farming triggers fishery industry upgrading in Shandong's Donggang District

The Donggang District Marine Development Bureau in east China's Shandong Province has successfully worked out innovative approaches of hatching and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Publishing & Information Services

Publishing & Information Services

New Products & Services

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics