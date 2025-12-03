Xinhua Silk Road: Government service hotline in S. China's Hainan facilitates business setup for foreign entrepreneurs

BEIJING, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hainan 12345 government service hotline in south China's Hainan Province has become a key platform for improving the business environment in the free trade port, providing multilingual assistance and efficient procedures for international entrepreneurs.

Malaysian Chinese entrepreneur Yang Liu recently completed her business registration, social insurance account opening, and other procedures in Haikou, capital of the province, in less than three weeks.

After calling the 12345 hotline, staff members immediately sent her application templates and coordinated with relevant departments, promptly responding to her over 20 requests, said Yang, adding that "the hotline truly helps entrepreneurs save time and effort".

The hotline management center has implemented a province-wide mechanism enabling unified access and cross-region handling of requests, with inquiries transmitted from the provincial level to local authorities within seconds.

The hotline has also established a three-way call mechanism with departments such as taxation, customs, market regulation, and commerce, and built a knowledge base to provide accurate policy information related to the free trade port.

To enhance port services, Hainan has set up a dedicated port service desk operating with closed-loop processing. Furthermore, the hotline collaborates with a business environment complaint platform to address complex issues through legal consultation mechanisms, promoting systematic solutions across departments and sectors.

The hotline now serves as a vital support for Hainan's efforts to upgrade government services and optimize the international business environment.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/348612.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road