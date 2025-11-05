Xinhua Silk Road: China's Guotai Haitong vows to deepen digital, intelligent transformation

BEIJING, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- China's Guotai Haitong Securities Co., Ltd. (Guotai Haitong) will continue to deepen digital and intelligent transformation so as to cultivate a new ecosystem of a virtuous cycle of "technology-industry-finance" in collaboration with technology and financial partners, said Zhu Jian, chairman of the company.

Addressing at a forum during the Guotai Haitong Fintech Cultural Festival held in Jing'an District in east China's Shanghai Municipality, Zhu said that Guotai Haitong adheres to the concept of openness and integration, and has been deeply collaborating with many leading technology companies in cutting-edge fields such as artificial intelligence (AI), core systems, cloud-native and cybersecurity.

The company always adheres to the customer-centric concept and is dedicated to building a comprehensive financial service platform that covers the entire life cycle of technology innovation enterprises, said Zhu.

During the forum, Guotai Haitong unveiled a digital and intelligent upgrade global lighthouse demonstration site in partnership with Huawei.

As the first demonstration site jointly built by Huawei and a securities firm, the site consists of two exhibition areas to showcase the innovative practices and cooperation achievements of the two companies in core trading upgrades, AI application innovation and data middle platforms. It also explores advanced, reliable and efficient digital and intelligent upgrading paths for the securities industry, making it a new benchmark for technological innovation and ecological cooperation in the industry.

At the same time, the broker also launched the Guotai Haitong's network and information security resilience protection system, with high perception, strong resistance, fast recovery, intelligent adaptation and self-evolution as its core capabilities. It enables minute-level detection of security threats and 24/7 automatic handling of regular alerts, ensuring the stable operation of the company's business.

During the signing ceremony, the broker signed a comprehensive strategic agreement with the People's Government of Jing'an District to deepen collaboration between the company and the local government. Meanwhile, it also signed comprehensive strategic agreements with ten hi-tech companies to further promote innovation.

The forum was jointly hosted by Guotai Haitong and Financial Technology Professional Committee of Shanghai Computer Society on October 24. Over 150 participants from local government, technology companies and financial institutions gathered here to discuss issues on co-building an open ecosystem of the securities industry and enhancing the ability of the financial services to support the real economy.

