Xinhua Silk Road: Fingertip fabric art weaves new industrial landscape in Zaozhuang, E China

BEIJING, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Li Anling, the fifth-generation inheritor of the Li family's traditional fabric art in Zaozhuang, east China's Shandong Province, has been continuously launching new fabric art products through integrating innovation of traditional fabric art techniques and local elements, winning her a total of 33 invention patents for traditional fabric art.

A series of featured fabric art products, such as Zaozhuang Tiger and the fabric pomegranate, has brought fresh vitality to the century-old fabric art and become an outstanding calling card of Zaozhuang's intangible cultural heritage, not only entering local communities and schools but also being sold all over the country through live-streaming e-commerce channels.

Zaozhuang has actively promoted an integrated development mechanism of "inheritors + live-streaming bases", and through standardized inheritance of skills and professional guidance in e-commerce, enabling traditional fabric art to meet the market demand.

With the normalization of live-streaming and the diversification and upgrading of product categories, the industrial ecosystem featuring "intangible cultural heritage + live-streaming" has been further advanced in Zaozhuang. The intangible cultural heritage related cultural and creative industry, with Li's fabric artworks as the core products, has been continuously expanding its influence through digital communication channels. From traditional craftsmanship of needle and thread, Li's fabric art has become a characteristic industry that empowers rural cultural revitalization and promotes integration of culture and tourism, turning the "skill at the fingertips" into an "economy at the fingertips".

The "transformation story" of Li's fabric art, from traditional handicraft of needles and thread, to bestsellers in e-commerce studios, and then to a "cultural engine" in promoting the development of intangible cultural heritage, has formed a vivid epitome of the transformation and upgrading of Zaozhuang's intangible cultural heritage. It injects strong and vibrant impetus into the revitalization of local culture.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/349811.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road