Xinhua Silk Road: Dragon boat race presents Chinese-style "Fast and Furious" in eastern China metropolis

BEIJING, June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- When 36 Chinese and overseas teams gathered on Suzhou Creek during June 1-2, their passion and speedy rowing in a local dragon boat tournament presented a Chinese-style "Fast and Furious" to the excited spectators.

Ahead of the pending Dragon Boat Festival on June 10, the 20th Shanghai Suzhou Creek Dragon Boat Invitational Tournament was held on the waters of Suzhou Creek, the mother river of Shanghai, in the eastern China metropolis' Putuo District.

Drawing 700-plus participants from home and abroad, this year's tournament is more influential than the past as high-level teams from countries such as Russia and France all took part in the event.

Among them, Russian dragon boat team Vladivostok Tiger, a traditionally competitive team, won the champion in its first attendance of the tournament.

Kiselev, a member of the Russian team, said that at the first sight of the Suzhou Creek, he and his fellows were deeply fascinated by its picturesque surroundings and after the event, they planned to take a tour to enjoy the beautiful scenery in Shanghai.

After 20 years, the Suzhou Creek dragon boat invitational tournament has become a remarkable and renowned event to showcase how Putuo District of Shanghai crafted its world-class waterfront and demonstration area.

