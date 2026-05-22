Xinhua Silk Road: SE China city Ningde holds tasting in Hong Kong to bolster local tea industry

BEIJING, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A high-profile tasting to promote the premium tea products of Ningde City kicked off in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region recently, serving as a booster for southeastern Fujian's tea culture.

As a sub-event of the 2nd World Brand Conference, the tasting featured a variety of tea products from Ningde and cities under its jurisdiction, attracting experts and lovers from all walks of life in Hong Kong.

When addressing this Ningde tea promotion event, Zheng Zhonghui, deputy mayor of Ningde, introduced the multifaceted development of local tea industry and related tea products branding.

Currently, Ningde has cultivated a regional tea brands system that consists of Fuding White Tea, Panyang Congou, and Tianshan Tea, showcasing its quality-based, culture-enabled and brand-led tea industry development, noted Qiu Jianxin, director-general of International Academy of Brand Science.

With Tianshan green tea, white tea, black tea, jasmine tea as well as white tea of Fuding recommended respectively by officials from Ningde, Fu'an and Fuding, the tasting event established an effective platform for communication and cooperation between the localities and Hong Kong.

Lan Heming, deputy head of the Standing Committee of Fu'an Municipal People's Congress, detailed to the tasting attendees the history, sci-tech innovation and international drive of local black tea brand Panyang Congou.

As one of the cities famed for black tea in China, Fu'an boasts strengths in fostering local black tea industry and helping local black tea products build a reputation.

During the event, industry experts and business representatives from Hong Kong, Ningde, Fuding and Fu'an shared insightful views on tea industry cooperation, branding and tea culture communication to better expand the global presence of Ningde tea.

Meanwhile, interactive activities such as tea sachet making and hands-on experiences of traditional handicrafts of She ethnic people in Ningde also attracted many Hong Kong citizens and became a highlight of the tasting.

In the near future, a promotion center for Ningde tea will be established in Hong Kong, a window to the world, to facilitate the "going global" journey of Ningde tea brands.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/350681.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road