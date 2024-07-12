Xinhua Silk Road: Exhibition on China's Dehua white porcelain held in Mexico

News provided by

Xinhua Silk Road

12 Jul, 2024, 15:18 CST

BEIJING, July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- An exhibition themed on "Exhibition and Dialogue: White Porcelain of Dehua, China and Talavera Pottery of Puebla, Mexico" was held at the China Cultural Center in Mexico City, the capital of Mexico, on June 21.

The exhibition presented the exquisite craftsmanship of Dehua white porcelain and the beauty of Mexican Talavera pottery. Each exhibit embodies the ingenuity of artists from China and Mexico, enabling people to see the charm of artistic exchange.

Continue Reading

In order to enhance Mexican people's understanding of the art of "blanc de Chine" and Dehua County in China's Fujian Province, photos of Dehua's landscape and culture, as well as the process of white porcelain production were also displayed at this exhibition, allowing visitors to better appreciate this art and the cultural heritage of Dehua.

This event is jointly organized by the China Cultural Center in Mexico, the Government of Dehua County of Quanzhou City in China's Fujian Province, Xinhua News Agency Latin America Bureau, and Puebla's Talavera Celia Company. 

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/341036.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

Also from this source

Xinhua Silk Road: Experts gather in China's Tianjin to explore new paths, opportunities for int'l shipping industry

When the Tianjin International Shipping Industry Expo 2024 opened on July 10, a crowd of experts and business representatives from over 400...

Xinhua Silk Road: E. China's Shandong Rizhao holds farmer painting exhibition, showcasing heritage and innovation

A farmer painting invitational exhibition was recently held in Donggang District of Rizhao City, east China's Shandong Province, presenting more than ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics