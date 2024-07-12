Xinhua Silk Road: Exhibition on China's Dehua white porcelain held in Mexico

BEIJING, July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- An exhibition themed on "Exhibition and Dialogue: White Porcelain of Dehua, China and Talavera Pottery of Puebla, Mexico" was held at the China Cultural Center in Mexico City, the capital of Mexico, on June 21.

The exhibition presented the exquisite craftsmanship of Dehua white porcelain and the beauty of Mexican Talavera pottery. Each exhibit embodies the ingenuity of artists from China and Mexico, enabling people to see the charm of artistic exchange.

In order to enhance Mexican people's understanding of the art of "blanc de Chine" and Dehua County in China's Fujian Province, photos of Dehua's landscape and culture, as well as the process of white porcelain production were also displayed at this exhibition, allowing visitors to better appreciate this art and the cultural heritage of Dehua.

This event is jointly organized by the China Cultural Center in Mexico, the Government of Dehua County of Quanzhou City in China's Fujian Province, Xinhua News Agency Latin America Bureau, and Puebla's Talavera Celia Company.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/341036.html

