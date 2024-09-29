Xinhua Silk Road: Football friendly match and music performance jazz up cultural and tourism sectors in E. China's Zaozhuang City

29 Sep, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A football friendly match between the Hong Kong stars football team and Zaozhuang Flying Tiger Pomegranates team was recently staged at Zaozhuang sports center stadium in Xuecheng District, Zaozhuang City, east China's Shandong Province, presenting a feast of "sports + music" for on-site fans.

The Hong Kong stars football team led by the famous artists Alan Tam and Felix Wong defeated the Zaozhuang Flying Tiger Pomegranates team with a final score of 4-1.

While showcasing the charm of football, the friendly match also incorporated rich cultural elements. During the break, members of the Hong Kong stars football team performed classic songs, adding a nostalgic vibe to the event.

Xuecheng District has been endeavoring to create cultural-and-tourism integrated intellectual property (IP), aiming to inject new momentum into high-quality development.

