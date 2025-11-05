Xinhua Silk Road: Guotai Haitong convenes meeting to explore new paradigms for global asset allocation

BEIJING, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Guotai Haitong Securities Co., Ltd. (Guotai Haitong) convened experts and investors from home and abroad to explore new patterns for global asset allocation in Shanghai recently.

Attendees of the gathering agreed with the particular need to balance chances and risks in global asset allocation and long-term investment value of China assets.

Geng Xuling, co-president of the wealth management committee of Guotai Haitong stressed the company's efforts to build up profession in global asset allocation while adapting to requirements of the changing era.

Via systematic investment research regimes and services, Guotai Haitong is helping clients better investment experience and its smart asset allocation platform featuring "AI+investment consultancy" facilitates more intelligent, forward-looking and efficient decision-making of clients, said Geng.

With an open mindset, Guotai Haitong forged win-win relationships with partners to better serve investors' global asset allocation and hoped to further integrate into the smart agents era to drive higher value creation for personal, family and corporate businesses, noted Geng.

Su Gang, vice president of China Pacific Insurance (Group) suggested insurers pivoting around asset-liability interaction to proactively match and navigate through the low interest rate cycle.

Fan Hua, head of BlackRock China proposed three themes for investment, including investing in present certainties, addressing macro-volatility through strategical management of risks and anchoring chance-seizing in disruptive tech trends and structural transitions such as digital innovation, AI, low-carbon transformation, etc.

China's economy is currently transforming towards the "sci-tech-industries-finance" cycle-featuring new development paradigm, held Ye Lijian, deputy general manager of SPDB Wealth Management.

When global sci-tech iteration proceeds and an interest rate cut cycle has kicked off, China's tech sector becomes a focus for global investors, attracting increasing allocations from foreign capital, said experts.

During the meeting, Guotai Haitong released new research-fundamental and smart vehicles-enabled asset allocation service and related six-step-featuring standardized procedures to safeguard clients wealth.

Round-table sessions were also held on innovation-driven global asset allocation, portfolio investment in large asset types and investment practices of ETFs, and opportunities seeking under the current market situations.

As a forerunner of internationalization among its home peers, Guotai Haitong offers multiple cross-border wealth management services including those via QDII, QDLP, mutual recognition of funds, cross-boundary wealth management connect and other channels.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/348165.html

