Xinhua Silk Road: Historic black tea brand drives rural prosperity in SE China's Fujian

BEIJING, May 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The brand value of Tanyang Gongfu black tea from Tanyang Village of Fu'an City in southeast China's Fujian Province, reached 9.545 billion yuan in 2025, ranking among China's top 50 regional public brands.

The figure reflects strong growth in Tanyang, where the village's collective income hit 2.9 million yuan in 2025, up 35 percent year-on-year, and per-capita net income reached 39,800 yuan.

Photo shows the tea gardens in Tanyang Village of Fu'an City in southeast China's Fujian Province. (By Li Yu)

Fu'an has expanded the model beyond one village. Seven villages now form the "Greater Tanyang" rural revitalization partnership, with combined collective income exceeding 6.3 million yuan. The alliance has created jobs for over 200 villagers, with per-capita disposable income reaching 29,000 yuan. Tanyang Village was named a Fujian provincial international exchange base in 2025.

Tanyang Gongfu tea dates to the Qing Dynasty. It has been recognized as one of China's geographical indication products.

Quality control underpins the brand's value. A tea industry technology hub jointly operated by China Agricultural University and provincial research institutes promotes eco-friendly farming. The village has developed a 58-mu low-carbon tea garden demonstration site and over 6,100 mu of smart tea gardens, improving quality across 14,200 mu of production area.

Cultural tourism now drives secondary growth. Old factory buildings have been converted into a tea museum, craft workshops and a 5G-enabled smart tea garden. Three themed education routes attract over 1,000 trainees annually.

Product innovation targets younger consumers. New offerings include tea-based cocktails, tea-infused coffee, and fruit-flavored tea beer. One tea-liquor blend generates over 5,000 yuan in daily sales at peak times.

The seven villages have pooled resources and capital to establish an eco-agriculture company operating under a four-party business model. It has directly created employment for more than 40 people. Projects within the zone include a digital nomad hub, a black tea craft workshop, and a 15-mu flower base.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/350697.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road