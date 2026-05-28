Xinhua Silk Road: Jiangxi-Greater Bay Area Economic and Trade Week held in Shenzhen

BEIJING, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2026 Jiangxi-Greater Bay Area (GBA) Economic and Trade Week was held in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, from May 19 to 21. A series of special events aimed at investment promotion and deep integration of industry and capital between the two sides kicked off.

Altogether 11 prefecture-level cities of the province and Ganjiang New Area showcased their characteristic industries, presenting a brand-new posture of Jiangxi's open development from the industrial end to the market end, from future industries to application scenarios, and from capital connection to cross-border e-commerce.

These cities not only showcased their competitive industries and flagship products, but also rolled out a range of practical cooperation policies, strengthening support in areas such as industrial park facilities, logistics services and policy incentives to ensure the smooth implementation of projects.

A matchmaking meeting on in-depth integration of industry and capital between Jiangxi and the GBA was hosted during the event, aiming to promote financial empowerment for the province's industrial development. An exchange conference on cross-border e-commerce in Jiangxi and promotional event on comprehensive bonded zone were also held, further enhancing Jiangxi's goal of developing the "industrial belt + cross-border e-commerce" model.

During the trade and economic week, a supply-demand matchmaking event for application scenarios in Jiangxi's emerging industries was also held. Jiujiang, Ganzhou, Shangrao and the Ganjiang New Area introduced their application scenarios, opening 151 high-quality scenarios to the public across cutting-edge fields including artificial intelligence, intelligent manufacturing and brain-computer interfaces.

Driven by Jiangxi's rapidly emerging industries, a number of high-tech enterprises from the GBA have expressed strong confidence in the development opportunities in Jiangxi.

Data shows that during the event, a total of 60 industrial cooperation projects were signed, with a total amount of 26.9 billion yuan. Among them, 17 projects in new tracks of future industries such as new metal materials, embodied intelligence, low-altitude manufacturing and hydrogen energy, accounted for 28.3 percent.

Looking ahead, Jiangxi will further strengthen economic and trade exchanges with the GBA. More than 100 specialized and targeted matchmaking events are planned each year, focusing on two-way cooperation in areas such as technological innovation, talent and industry, while building multi-level cooperation platforms and continuously exploring new points of mutual interest between the two regions.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/350757.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road