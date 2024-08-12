Xinhua Silk Road: Rural infrastructure construction boosts rural tourism in E. China's Longkou

News provided by

Xinhua Silk Road

12 Aug, 2024, 09:52 CST

BEIJING, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In recent years, a village of Shiliang Town in Longkou City, east China's Shandong Province, has developed rural tourism and holiday homestays, making the village's landscape scenery a strong impetus for local economy.

Longkou City attaches great importance to the integration of urban and rural water supply construction, rural domestic sewage treatment, rural road construction and many other aspects to improve the overall construction of rural infrastructure, the convenience of public services, and the comfort of living environment.

Continue Reading

For example, in terms of the integration of urban and rural water supply construction, Longkou City promoted the continuous extension of urban and rural water supply from the northwest plain to the southeastern mountainous area, and completed the treatment of rural domestic sewage projects in 183 villages.

In the construction of rural roads, the implementation of the road network upgrading, natural village access, road conditions improvement, transport services were completed to fully fill the gap in the construction of roads which enter and connect the villages.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/341527.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

Also from this source

Xinhua Silk Road: Paper-cutting helps boost rural vitalization in east China

Xinhua Silk Road: Paper-cutting helps boost rural vitalization in east China

Paper-cutting, a delicate art representative of China, has become a typical driver for rural vitalization in Shizhong District of Zaozhuang City in...

Xinhua Silk Road: E. China Shandong's Weihai City speeds up nurturing new energy industry clusters

Weihai City in east China's Shandong Province is moving faster to cultivate new energy industry clusters in a bid to create a new engine for economic ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Travel

Image1

Travel

Image1

Railroads and Intermodal Transportation

News Releases in Similar Topics