Xinhua Silk Road: Snowsky Salt awarded 1st ecological well salt & rock salt certificate in China

BEIJING, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Snowsky Salt Industry Group (Snowsky Salt, 600929.SH), a renowned salt producer in China, was licensed with the first ecological well salt and rock salt certificate in the country on November 27.

With the certificate awarded by China National Light Industry Council, Snowsky Salt is hailing birth of the quality salt products in transformation from a salt producer to an ecological well salt and rock salt standard advocate.

Photo shows the press conference for China ecological well salt and rock salt certification held in Beijing on November 27, 2023. Photo shows China National Light Industry Council issued China's first ecological well salt and rock salt certificate to Snowsky Salt Industry Group in Beijing on November 27, 2023.

As it introduced, ecological well salt and rock salt certification was based on appraisal results made in accordance with the related technical specifications jointly compiled by Snowsky Salt and 16 businesses, institutions and research institutes.

Under the specifications, production of ecological well salt and rock salt is required to adopt independent production lines with no use of scale inhibitors, no addition of potassium ferrocyanide and limited use of food additives.

These ecological well salt and rock salt products shall also be manufactured in production areas whose environmental protection indicators shall meet related requirements and water used for brine extraction shall be Class III surface water or Class III groundwater without detected anionic surfactant.

Required in the specifications to boast quality indicators better than requirements for premium grade salt products under the GB/T 5461 standards for salt in China, the ecological well salt and rock salt of Snowsky Salt may help break related trade barriers for high-end salt products and better support Chinese salt products to "go global" given its stricter quality requirements compared with related domestic and international standards.

Established in December 2011, Snowsky Salt which owns six nationally designated salt production companies, 18 regional marketing branches and one trade company in China, boasts a brand valuation of 10.435 billion yuan and its salt products, also designated salt for the 19th Asian Games and competitions of China Cuisine Association, have been exported to East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Africa.

Feng Chuanliang, board chairman of Snowsky Salt said the company will leverage the licensing of the first ecological well salt and rock salt certificate in China to bring, under the mission of "developing ecological salt of premium quality for thousands of households", more safe, green and healthy salt products to the world.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/337388.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road