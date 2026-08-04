Xinhua Silk Road: Travel in Weihai gains popularity at home and abroad amid heatwaves

BEIJING, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the heat spell set in recently, seaside travel such as touring east China's coastal city of Weihai in Shandong Province has become the top choice for many visitors from home and abroad.

Famed for cool waterside scenery and picturesque mountain views, Weihai is an ideal summer resort where many Chinese, Russian and Thai travelers have lingered lately to escape the summer heat.

Boasting gentle sea breezes during the daytime and comfortable land winds at night, the city enjoys a relatively low summer temperature averaging around 27-28˚C and has been marked on a map of recommended summer resort resources across China.

The map, which highlights four types of summer resorts including seaside ones, was released by the National Climate Center under the China Meteorological Administration (CMA) and Weather China, a meteorological public service brand of CMA as well.

Last week, even rain showers failed to deter tourists from visiting Weihai. From Anyang of central China's Henan Province, a Chu-surnamed visitor and his family members toured Weihai for three days to experience a cool summer and joy of sand playing there.

Similar to them, other tourists from south China's Guangdong Province and localities steeped also in scorching summer are broadly impressed by its pleasant environment.

As Russian visitor Osipovaiana said, Weihai is an amazing coastal city with clean shorelines, towering mountains and lush greenery, making her friends eager to tour the city again in the future.

Other friends from Thailand were equally fond of Weihai, where they spent days taking double-decker buses to feel the charm of Chinese-style architecture set against blue skies and waters there.

Getting on the bus, Thai tourist Nattawipa Chantori was surprised by the vehicle's rain and ultraviolet ray-resistant glass, saying passengers could see the scenery around without getting off, and that such new energy buses are not available in Thailand.

These tourism service upgrades are complemented by ticket-stub-based benefits launched by nearly 200 local merchants this summer and diverse sought-after activities including the digital imaging and live performance-featuring historical drama Ode to Dingyuan Ship, sea sightseeing cruises, seafood search or beach musical festivals, and beer-offering buses amid optimized multilingual travel services in Weihai.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/351593.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road