Xinjiang Bozhou has achieved live replacement of insulators

BORTALA, China, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, at the 220 kV Mo-Huang line from Alashankou Railway Station to Huanggong Village in Jinghe County, the State Grid Bortala Power Supply Company successfully conducted the region's first live-line replacement of insulators.

The 220 kV Mo-Huang line is a key ring network route from Alashankou to Jinghe. During routine inspection and maintenance, power supply personnel discovered that an insulator had broken on pole tower No. 105 of the 220 kV Mo-Huang line. Due to the frequent rainfall in Bortala recently, any delay in repairs could lead to line faults and potential tripping.

To ensure the stable operation of the power grid, the company organized a professional team to analyze the risks, considering various factors before deciding to replace the defective insulator while the line remained energized.

To ensure the work proceeded smoothly, the company conducted a preliminary site survey to verify safety distances and perform stress analysis, preparing a live-line operation implementation plan.

The biggest challenge of this maintenance task was the precise disconnection of the defective insulator from the conductor side. This required coordination among seven power supply personnel both on and off the tower. The on-site team carefully lifted the insulated rope to the appropriate position, quickly disconnected the old insulator, and installed the new one.

"Our successful live-line insulator replacement marks a significant breakthrough in the operation and maintenance of the Bortala power grid. In the future, we will continue to explore and promote live-line operation technology, continually improving our professional standards and service quality, making the Bortala grid more stable and reliable, and providing greater support for the region's economic development," said Deng Yuncheng, team leader of the live-line operation at the Transmission Operation and Maintenance Center of State Grid Bortala Power Supply Company.

It is reported that the State Grid Bortala Power Supply Company is responsible for the operation and maintenance of 2,678 kilometers of transmission lines. Through live-line operations, the Transmission Operation and Maintenance Center effectively reduces power outage durations and ensures the reliable operation of major grid lines. This operation further strengthens the safety defenses of the power grid, laying a solid foundation for meeting winter peak demands.

