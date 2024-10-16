Xinjiang Turpan: The installed capacity of new energy in the power grid accounted for more than 50%

TURPAN, China, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 15, Xinjiang Turpan added 300,000 kilowatts of new energy capacity, bringing the total to 3.835 million kilowatts, accounting for 54% of the total installed capacity of the Turpan power grid. This further promoted the energy transition.

To promote the landing of the "dual carbon" target, promote the scale and rational development and utilization of new energy, the Turpan power grid plans to add 3.2 million kilowatts of new energy capacity in 2024, which is 10.6 times that of the same period in 2023. Of these, 200,000 kilowatts of wind power capacity will be added, and 120,000 kilowatts of photovoltaic capacity.

The installed capacity of new energy during the "Fourteenth Five-Year Plan" period will reach 1.8 times that of the "Thirteenth Five-Year Plan" period. By the end of 2024, the Turpan power grid is expected to add 3.2 million kilowatts of new energy capacity, bringing the total to 6.735 million kilowatts. The annual generation will reach 10.5 billion kilowatt-hours, which can save 4.2 million tons of standard coal, reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 10.4 million tons, sulfur dioxide emissions by 472,500 tons.

At present, the State Grid Turpan Power Supply Company is accelerating the construction of six new energy supporting projects and providing comprehensive services for the grid connection of new energy projects such as Qichuan Lake in Turpan High-Tech Zone, Hebei Tangshan Haite, etc. At the same time, it is promoting the coordinated development of conventional energy and new energy, improving system peak capacity, and ensuring the safe and reliable supply of energy.

SOURCE State Grid Turpan Power Supply Company