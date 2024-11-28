Xinjiang Turpan: Photovoltaic Power Generation Reaches 1.575 Billion Kilowatt-Hours This Year

TURPAN, China, Nov. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As of November 25th, data from the Power Dispatch Control Center of the State Grid Turpan Power Supply Company reveals that photovoltaic power generation in Turpan has reached 1.575 billion kilowatt-hours since the start of the year.

Turpan is among China's regions with the richest solar thermal resources, characterized by an average of over 3,200 hours of sunlight annually and total solar radiation reaching 98 trillion calories. These conditions not only support the development of solar and thermal energy but also provide a robust model for renewable energy initiatives in the western regions of China.

Since the inauguration of its first photovoltaic power station in 2011, Turpan's total installed capacity of photovoltaic installations has reached 2.48 million kilowatts. In 2024, the State Grid Turpan Power Supply Company has accelerated the construction of six new energy support projects, enhancing the grid connection services for new energy projects in the Gaochang District, including Qiquan Lake and Tangshan Haitai.

This year, Turpan has added 1.2 million kilowatts of new photovoltaic installations, which accounts for one-quarter of the total new power generation capacity. This significant increase will further drive the transformation of energy development and ensure a secure and reliable energy supply.

