XINTIANDI Grandly Kicks Off the First Art To Gather Festival

SHANGHAI, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 18, 2024, the first XINTIANDI "Art To Gather" festival officially launches with great public attention. In collaboration with the Art Space of the China Shanghai International Arts Festival and Modern Sky, "Art To Gather" transforms the city as a stage and integrates art into social scenes. It will take place across eight commercial properties in four cities under Xintiandi, presenting over a hundred free performances and engaging the consumers in Shanghai, Wuhan, Foshan, and Chongqing. Consumers will be encouraged to wander on the streets and alleys, injecting vitality into the urban cultural community with diverse, rich and immersive artistic experiences. Mr. Allan B. ZHANG, CEO of Shui On Xintiandi, said, "XINTIANDI has always been committed to exploring innovative ways to harmoniously integrate art with everyday life. The upcoming 'Art To Gather' event embodies our philosophy that 'the world is our stage, and life itself is art'. This concept aims to fulfill consumers' desire to incorporate artistic experiences into their daily routines and foster emotional connections through social interactions. By seamlessly connecting art, urban landscapes, audiences, and communities, we strive to create a truly distinctive cultural experience."

The 2024 key visual of "Art To Gather" Festival by XINTIANDI

Gathering Artists Around the World, Interweaving Diverse Art Forms

As a new attempt by XINTIANDI to develop the urban art community, the "Art To Gather" festival invites nearly 90 domestic and overseas artists and groups, breaking the boundaries of traditional theaters and blending diverse arts such as theater, music, dance, parades, flash shows, and workshops into daily life.

The first "Art To Gather" festival will elevate the integration of diverse cultures to a new level. Featuring grand premieres of productions such as the French Jazz Comedy Trout and the classic opera Le Nozze di Figaro. French artists Franck Vigroux and Antoine Schmitt will also bring an audio-visual performance, offering beautiful tributes on the 60th anniversary of China-France diplomatic relations. Additionally, Mama! Milk, a Japanese Duo who has won the BBC Awards for World Music will bring The Dreams of Butterfly, the shadow play Alice's Wonderland of Light and Shadow, and the Russian clown show Jekyll on Ice will all make XINTIANDI a gathering place for friends from all over the world.

Meanwhile, the "Art To Gather" festival actively encourages artists to innovate, with various music media forms merging on stage. Chinese mainland experimental band INNOUT AnYu & XiaoJun and cross-media electronic band Frankfurt Helmet break traditional limits, fulfilling a refreshing art experience to the audience. Local young creators such as Cacien, Absolute Purity, SummerVapour, and Electric Cherry will also bring vibrant expressions of pop, rock, and electronic music. Moreover, student actors from the Shanghai Student Drama Alliance will lead you to wander into a borderless art world.

Immersing in Everyday Life, Awakening New Potential for Cultural Living

As peoples' enthusiasm for cultural experience continues to rise, cultural events like music festivals, concerts, exhibitions, and theater have become more and more important through social interactions. XINTIANDI has thoroughly studied consumers' needs, leveraging its unique venue features to integrate the public, consumers, merchants, and artists. Through the organic combination of art and commerce, it creates a truly distinctive community experience.

During the XINTIANDI "Art To Gather" festival, consumers can experience the Wellness market at Hong Shou Fang, blending the concept of health care and trendy art. They can also interact closely with artists in Shanghai Xintiandi; Wuhan Tiandi, in collaboration with the brand Commune, will create a beverage market where consumers can gather amidst music and a relaxation, embracing inspirational social moments. Lingnan Tiandi will launch traveler- friendly & Hong Kong and Macau residents' friendly events, offering a package of rights and interests worth 1,000 yuan for tourists and other gifts. In addition, XINTIANDI will offer travel vouchers, VIP packages, special discounts, and other rewards for iTiandi members to enrich consumer experience. There is also an opportunity to win surprising gifts after playing the "Art To Gather" mini-game on Wechat, merging online and offline social interaction as well as boosting cultural vitality.

XINTIANDI Continuously Builds a Diverse and Vibrant Community with Art as the Core

The XINTIANDI "Art To Gather" festival delves into the unique spiritual pulse of each city, skillfully integrates global artistic essence with local culture of different cities, jointly building a diverse and vibrant art community.

XINTIANDI has always been committed to expanding more possibilities for consumers in the integration and collision of live, work, plan and learn. In the future, it will continue to take art as the core to nourish urban spirits, exploring more possibilities offline with outstanding art forms to meet consumer needs. With the theme of ' the world is our stage, and life itself is art', XINTIANDI will build a more dynamic, vibrant and lively urban community, encouraging more people to experience, interact, enjoy and share.

