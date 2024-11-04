Xtend Reports Record 113% Revenue Growth in First Half of 2024/2025 Fiscal Year, Fueled by Global Expansion and Advanced AI Innovations

SINGAPORE, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Xtend, a leading AI-powered digital marketing company, has announced record financial results for the first half of the 2024/2025 fiscal year, achieving a remarkable 113% increase in revenue and a 147% rise in gross profit. This exceptional growth is credited to Xtend's strategic global expansion, breakthrough AI technologies, and robust new strategic partnerships.

Xtend rapid market growth spans multiple strategic regions, including Southeast Asia (Including Thailand), Korea, MENA (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt), South Africa, and Mexico. This broad expansion has strengthened Xtend's global presence and reinforced its competitive edge in the digital marketing industry. The company's success is further driven by innovative advancements such as end-to-end real-time advertising (RTA) module development, enhanced dynamic product ad (DPA) support for clients, proprietary DSP development, and creative optimization. Collectively, these developments have enabled Xtend to deliver unparalleled creative and campaign performance across diverse platforms.

Through its comprehensive O&O contextual inventory, robust, rich first-party data, and AI-driven conversion engine, Xtend has become a preferred partner for global e-commerce giants- client portfolio, which includes leading e-commerce platforms. Xtend's data-rich solutions, combined with a pay-for-performance model, deliver measurable results, securing a loyal client base and propelling sustained growth in the first half of the fiscal year.

In alignment with this expansion, Xtend is actively recruiting for its Product Management and Account Management teams, particularly in Asia to support increasing demand and enhance client engagement.

"Despite global economic uncertainty, Xtend has achieved breakthrough growth through our commitment to innovative technology and strategic market expansion," said Karam Malhotra, CEO of Xtend. "Our focus remains on driving our client's success through personalized, high-impact solutions and investing in world-class talent. We look forward to deploying our state-of-art technology to more and more commerce-oriented businesses across gaming, food travel and delivery as well as building custom solutions for remarketing to IOS and Andriod users in the world of user privacy. Thus, Xtend will grow into a hundred-million-dollar business in the two to three years."

About Xtend

Xtend is a leading digital marketing technology agency. We offer custom-built AI-powered algorithms to enhance creative effectiveness, precision targeting, and user engagement. Our solutions empower e-commerce, fintech, and travel brands to optimize conversions across dynamic markets.

With a global reach that spans 127 countries and a network of over 50 influential partners, Xtend's solution drives approximately 10 million purchases monthly. Our versatile capabilities support diverse objectives, including new customer acquisition, re-engagement of dormant users, and targeted upselling strategies.

For more information on how Xtend can elevate your digital marketing campaigns, visit us at http://xtend.com/ or on LinkedIn.

