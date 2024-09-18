xTool Celebrates 4th Anniversary with Newly Launched P2S and Year's Best Deals

IRWINDALE, Calif., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- xTool, a rapidly growing trailblazer and global leader in the laser cutter and engraver industry, is thrilled to celebrate its 4th anniversary with its community of 255,000 users. To mark this milestone, xTool is introducing the P2S, the latest desktop CO2 laser cutter, alongside a massive sale with the year's lowest prices—no need to wait for Black Friday.

xTool 4th Anniversary Sale

Established in 2020, xTool has been dedicated to building a user-centered ecosystem that supports its community in every way. This ecosystem encompasses high-quality machines, the all-in-one graphic design software xTool Creative Space, thorough tutorials, and two empowering platforms for creators: DesignFind.com and CustomThings.com.

Driven by relentless innovation, xTool has launched nine highly competitive laser machines, each designed to push the boundaries of functionality and application and enhance the user experience. The brand's commitment to innovation is once again demonstrated with the introduction of the P2S, a model refined based on extensive feedback from P2 users.

The P2S features a new vacuum motor that boosts exhaust efficiency by up to 200%, industry-first dual-cylinder air pumps for double airflow stability, and optimized optical path alignment solution for an easier setup, which beginners can master in just five minutes. With these advancements, the best CO2 laser cutter becomes even better, setting a new standard in the industry.

Beyond providing top-tier tools, xTool is deeply committed to community care and corporate social responsibility (CSR). Over the years, xTool has engaged in various CSR initiatives, from safety-focused campaigns to supporting small businesses and contributing to the artistic expression of the autism community. These efforts reflect xTool's broader mission to enrich the creative experience for all, ensuring individuals have the tools and support needed to bring their ideas to fruition.

As part of the carnival, xTool is offering its best deals of 2024, as hot as Black Friday. This event provides a unique opportunity for both existing and aspiring creators to expand their toolkits and experience the joy of creation, with discounts of up to 60%, stackable savings of up to $500, the chance for a 100% order refund, and more. With the anniversary slogan "Stay Creative, 4ever!" xTool continues to nurture a boundless and inclusive creative community.

To join the fun and discover more surprises, please visit xTool.com.

