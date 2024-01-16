XTransfer CEO Attends World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Switzerland

HONG KONG, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 54th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum is taking place in Davos, Switzerland, from 15 to 19 January. XTransfer, China's No.1 & World's Leading B2B Cross-Border Trade Payment Platform, participates in the forum as part of the Unicorn Community. Bill Deng, Founder and CEO of XTransfer, will represent the company to attend keynote meetings, luncheons and dinners and meet with political, business and financial leaders from around the world.

Bill Deng, Founder and CEO of XTransfer

This year's World Economic Forum Annual Meeting will focus on the theme of "Rebuilding Trust" and feature in-depth discussions around four key areas, including world security and cooperation, creating growth and jobs, artificial intelligence as a driver for economic and social development, as well as long-term strategies to combat climate change and achieve carbon neutrality.

Bill Deng, Founder and CEO of XTransfer, said, "The world faces many uncertainties, with sluggish economic growth and a fragile international trade environment. We are eager to engage in active discussions with political and business leaders on leveraging cutting-edge technology to establish more convenient conditions for the foreign trade ecosystems to promote trade flows between countries, thereby driving economic development."

"XTransfer aspires to utilise technological innovation in assisting Micro-, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (Micro & SMEs) in emerging countries to enhance their export capabilities, rebuild mutual trust and collaboration between different nations, contributing to positive change on a global scale while showcasing the innovative spirit and capabilities of Chinese enterprises," he added.

XTransfer aims to provide seamless and efficient cross-border trade payment services to global SMEs. Leveraging cutting-edge AI technology, XTransfer serves as a bridge connecting leading international banks like J.P. Morgan, Deutsche Bank and DBS Bank with over 400,000 SMEs, allowing SMEs to enjoy the same level of cross-border financial services as large multinational corporations. XTransfer's participation in the World Economic Forum aligns with its mission to drive innovation to enhance financial inclusion for Micro & SMEs worldwide. XTransfer also support Micro & SMEs with generative AI tools, fostering their competitiveness and growth, and reducing the potential inequality.

About XTransfer

XTransfer, China's No.1 & World's Leading B2B Cross-Border Trade Payment Platform, is dedicated to providing SMEs with secure, compliant, fast, convenient and low-cost foreign trade payment & fund collection solutions, significantly reducing the cost of global expansion and enhancing global competitiveness. Founded in 2017, the company is headquartered in Shanghai and has branches in China's major foreign trade cities such as Hong Kong, Shenzhen and the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia, and Singapore. XTransfer has obtained local payment licenses in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, and Australia. With more than 400,000 enterprise clients, XTransfer has become the industry No.1 in China.

By cooperating with well-known multinational banks and financial institutions, XTransfer has built a unified global multi-currency clearing network and built a data-based, automated, Internet-based and intelligent anti-money laundering risk control infrastructure centred on small and medium enterprises. XTransfer uses technology as a bridge to link large financial institutions and small and medium enterprises around the world, allowing small and medium enterprises to enjoy the same level of cross-border financial services as large multinational corporations.

XTransfer completed its Series D financing in September 2021, and the company's current valuation exceeds USD$1.3 billion, making it a unicorn. The Company possesses a diverse composition of international investors, including D1 Capital Partners LP, Telstra Ventures, China Merchants Venture, eWTP Capital, Yunqi Capital, Gaorong Capital, 01VC, MindWorks and Lavender Hill Capital Partners.

For more information: https://www.xtransfer.cn/ and https://www.xtransfer.com/

