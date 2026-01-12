XTransfer Debuts at the CES in Vegas

Accelerating Expansion into the U.S. Market to Empower Cross-Border Payments in China–U.S. Trade

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- XTransfer, the world's leading B2B cross-border trade payment platform, made its debut as an exhibitor at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2026) in Las Vegas. This appearance marks XTransfer's acceleration into the North and South American markets and its commitment to providing Chinese and U.S. foreign trade enterprises with secure, compliant, and efficient cross-border payment solutions, facilitating smoother global trade fund flows.

XTransfer participates in CES in the U.S. for the first time. The team at “CES 2026 Asia Night”.

As the world's largest and most influential trade show for electronics and technology, CES brings together technology companies, innovators, and industry professionals from around the globe and serves as a key platform to showcase cutting-edge technologies and business solutions. At CES 2026, XTransfer will comprehensively present its innovation capabilities and core strengths in B2B cross-border trade payments to global buyers, sellers, and partners, further enhancing its brand influence in the North American and global markets.

In recent years, China–U.S. trade has remained active with extensive participation from numerous SMEs in foreign trade. However, cross-border collections and payments can be cumbersome, costly, and carry significant compliance risks. Some enterprises are even forced to use non-compliant channels, creating pronounced risks to fund security. Leveraging the CES 2026 opportunity, XTransfer will focus on China–U.S. trade scenarios and provide a one-stop cross-border payment solution that helps enterprises reduce remittance and FX costs, improve cash turnover efficiency, and ensure end-to-end compliance and security in transactions.

On compliance and localisation, XTransfer continues to advance its systematic layout in the U.S. market and has established partnerships with multiple mainstream U.S. banks, enabling it to provide cross-border collection, settlement, and compliance support to customers nationwide. The company continues to strengthen its compliance credentials and has recently made progress on its U.S. licensing applications, having obtained money transmitter licenses from regulators in Alabama and North Dakota. As of November 2025, XTransfer has secured authorisation to conduct business in 25 U.S. states (of which 24 states have granted the relevant money transmission licenses; Montana does not require such a license), laying a solid foundation for long-term, compliant services to U.S. and global trade companies.

Through the XTransfer platform, enterprises engaged in China–U.S. trade can complete the entire process online, from account opening, collections and payments, and foreign exchange to withdrawal, without frequent bank visits. When both buyer and seller use XTransfer accounts, funds can be received quickly on a 24/7 basis in a secure and compliant manner, effectively avoiding fund hold-ups and significantly improving cash flow efficiency. Meanwhile, XTransfer can substantially reduce remittance and FX costs, genuinely easing burdens and boosting efficiency for MSMEs.

In addition to exhibiting at CES 2026, XTransfer is also a major partner supporting CES 2026 Asia Night. With strong support from the event organiser, the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), a former U.S. Ambassador to China, and the Nevada state government, the event gathered over 400 representatives from leading Chinese exhibitors, top-going-global brands and ecosystem partners, provincial and municipal commercial offices in the U.S., global industry and investment institutions, and technology leaders. XTransfer aims to leverage this platform to further promote industrial matchmaking and economic and trade cooperation between China, the U.S., and Asian enterprises.

XTransfer's U.S. business lead commented at CES: "Participating in CES 2026 is not only a crucial step in our internationalisation strategy but also a key milestone in deeply cultivating the U.S. market and serving global trade enterprises. Going forward, XTransfer will continue to leverage its technological strengths and global compliance footprint to connect more international financial institutions and provide safer, more convenient, and lower-cost cross-border payment services for Chinese, U.S., and global foreign trade enterprises, further improving the facilitation of global trade."

- End -

About XTransfer

XTransfer, world-leading B2B Cross-Border Trade Payment Platform, is dedicated to providing small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with secure, compliant, fast, convenient and low-cost foreign trade payment and fund collection solutions, significantly reducing the cost of global expansion and enhancing global competitiveness. Founded in 2017, the company is headquartered in Shanghai and has branches in Hong Kong SAR, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, the United States, Canada, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines, the UAE, and Nigeria. XTransfer has obtained local payment licenses in Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong SAR, Singapore, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, the United States, Canada, and Australia. To date, XTransfer serves over 800,000 enterprise clients worldwide.

By cooperating with well-known multinational banks and financial institutions, XTransfer has built a unified global multi-currency clearing network and a data-based, automated, internet-based and intelligent anti-money laundering risk control infrastructure centred on SMEs. XTransfer uses technology as a bridge to link large financial institutions and SMEs around the world, allowing SMEs to enjoy the same level of cross-border financial services as large multinational corporations.

XTransfer completed its Series D financing in September 2021 and achieved unicorn status. The company has a diverse composition of international investors, including D1 Capital Partners LP, Telstra Ventures, China Merchants Venture, eWTP Capital, Yunqi Capital, Gaorong Capital, 01VC, MindWorks and Lavender Hill Capital Partners.

For more information, please visit: https://www.xtransfer.com

** XTransfer's relevant money transmission and payment services in the United States are conducted under state licences and comply with federal BSA/AML and OFAC requirements. Service availability, fees, and settlement times vary depending on customer type, transaction corridor, state, banking channels, and compliance review; money transmission services are not offered or advertised in all states. For the latest licence list and status, please refer to the most recent disclosures on the XTransfer official website. This press release does not constitute an offer of services or a 'licensed/available' statement in any unlicensed jurisdiction.

SOURCE XTransfer