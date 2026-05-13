XTransfer Joins in Chile Fintech Forum 2026

Brings X-Net to Latin America to Support SME Foreign Trade Payments

SANTIAGO, Chile, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- XTransfer, the world's leading B2B cross-border trade payment platform, participated in the Chile Fintech Forum 2026 as the Platinum sponsor and introduced X-Net in Latin America for the first time. X-Net, a globally unified B2B cross-border settlement network and risk management platform, is designed to connect banks and financial institutions with SMEs, supporting more efficient, secure, and inclusive cross-border payment solutions as China–Latin America trade continues to expand.

Violas Xiao, Singapore and LatAm CEO of XTransfer, speaks at Chile Fintech Forum.

Despite rising trade volumes, SMEs still faced "last-mile" friction in cross-border payments. Fragmented domestic rails and local banking practices often required payments to pass through multiple intermediaries and currencies, increasing cost, processing time, and operational failure points. Reliance on USD settlement further added double-conversion fees and FX constraints that could trap working capital and reduce margin predictability. Meanwhile, tighter fraud controls and stricter Anti-Money Laundering (AML) requirements made compliance checks more complex and harder to scale, which could leave legitimate businesses facing friction with onboarding difficulties, account restrictions, or frozen funds.

Introducing X-Net

XTransfer developed X-Net as an infrastructure purpose-built for cross-border B2B trade. The hybrid network works with regulators, banks, and payment institutions to advance standards for fund-flow design, product integration, and risk control.

X-Net serves as a settlement and risk-control layer that links financial institutions to import-export enterprises. By standardising collections, payouts, and compliance workflows across participants, X-Net helps SMEs access the same secure, compliant and seamless payment infrastructure once reserved for multinationals.

The LatAm market potential

Latin America is a clear example of both fast growth and fast upgrading. XTransfer's data shows collections from Latin America rose 94% year-on-year in 2025, outpacing the 8% growth in China's exports to the region over the same period, evidence that exporters are accelerating the shift to secure, compliant collection methods.

The XTransfer Export PMI, a sample survey of XTransfer's 800,000 SME users, selecting over 3,000 companies nationwide, also points to strong fundamentals, with Latin America's export order index at 56.47 and price index at 57.81 in March 2026, above global readings of 53.85 and 56.15. As demand shifts toward electromechanical and optical medical equipment, and with the uptake of optical medical devices comparable to that in the EU, digital collection and settlement tools become critical for improving cash-flow predictability and supporting higher-value trade.

Violas Xiao, Singapore and LatAm CEO of XTransfer, said, "Emerging markets are central to XTransfer's expansion, and in Latin America, we're scaling by building local compliance nodes, strengthening local-currency collection, and integrating with a broader mix of global clearing banks, regional banks, and tier-one PSPs to ensure liquidity and redundant payment paths. Next, we'll deepen coverage in Brazil and Mexico while expanding into growth markets like Chile, Colombia, Peru, and Argentina, improving minor-currency liquidity and risk automation so SMEs can pay and collect more predictably and compliantly."

About XTransfer

XTransfer, the world's largest B2B cross-border trade payment platform with over US$60 billion TPV in 2025, according to CIC. Founded in 2017 as one of the first payment platforms worldwide dedicated to B2B cross-border trade, we serve the largest customer base of over 800,000 registered SMEs globally.

In Latin America, XTransfer operates in partnership with local banks and financial institutions across Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, and Peru, to give SME buyers access to local payment networks, enabling them to pay their global suppliers using bank transfers, e-wallets, and instant payment methods such as Brazil's Pix.

SOURCE XTransfer