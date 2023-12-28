XTransfer Joins the 54th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Jan 2024 as a Unicorn

HONG KONG, Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XTransfer, China's No.1 & World's Leading B2B Cross-Border Trade Payment Platform, is thrilled to announce that the Company will be attending "The 54th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum" in January 2024 in Davos, Switzerland as part of the Unicorn Community. Bill Deng, Founder and CEO of XTransfer, will be attending the meeting as the representative of the Company. The first visit of XTransfer to the Davos Meeting will be instrumental in shaping its future development.

The 54th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum will provide a crucial space to focus on the fundamental principles driving trust, including transparency, consistency and accountability. This Annual Meeting will welcome over 100 governments, all major international organizations, 1000 Forum's Partners, as well as civil society leaders, experts, youth representatives, social entrepreneurs, and news outlets.

As a Chinese enterprise, XTransfer recognizes the importance of amplifying the voices of Chinese businesses on the global stage. The absence of Chinese representation in recent times has underscored the need for diverse perspectives and insights from one of the world's largest economies. By joining the World Economic Forum's Unicorn Community, XTransfer is thrilled to have the privilege of participating in gatherings with global leaders, innovators, and visionaries, enabling the company to contribute to shaping the future of finance and cross-border trade.

Bill Deng, Founder and CEO of XTransfer, said, "We are honored to become a member of the World Economic Forum's Unicorn Community. This opportunity allows us to showcase the innovative spirit and capabilities of Chinese enterprises to drive positive change on a global scale. We are eager to engage in meaningful discussions, share our expertise, and collaborate with leaders from around the world to address the most pressing challenges facing our societies."

XTransfer aims to provide seamless and efficient cross-border trade payment services to global SMEs. Leveraging cutting-edge AI technology, XTransfer serves as a bridge connecting leading international banks like J.P. Morgan, Deutsche Bank and DBS Bank with over 400,000 SMEs, allowing SMEs to enjoy the same level of cross-border financial services as large multinational corporations. XTransfer's participation in the World Economic Forum aligns with its mission to drive innovation to enhance financial inclusion for Micro & SMEs worldwide. XTransfer also support Micro & SMEs with generative AI tools, fostering their competitiveness and growth, and reducing the potential inequality.

About XTransfer

XTransfer, China's No.1 & World's Leading B2B Cross-Border Trade Payment Platform, is dedicated to providing SMEs with secure, compliant, fast, convenient and low-cost foreign trade payment & fund collection solutions, significantly reducing the cost of global expansion and enhancing global competitiveness. Founded in 2017, the company is headquartered in Shanghai and has branches in China's major foreign trade cities such as Hong Kong, Shenzhen and the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia, and Singapore. XTransfer has obtained local payment licenses in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, and Australia. With more than 400,000 enterprise clients, XTransfer has become the industry No.1 in China.

By cooperating with well-known multinational banks and financial institutions, XTransfer has built a unified global multi-currency clearing network and built a data-based, automated, Internet-based and intelligent anti-money laundering risk control infrastructure centred on small and medium enterprises. XTransfer uses technology as a bridge to link large financial institutions and small and medium enterprises around the world, allowing small and medium enterprises to enjoy the same level of cross-border financial services as large multinational corporations.

XTransfer completed its Series D financing in September 2021, and the company's current valuation exceeds USD$1.3 billion, making it a unicorn. The lead investor is China Merchants Venture, and other global leading strategic investors include eWTP Capital, Yunqi Capital, Gaorong Capital, 01VC, Telstra Ventures, MindWorks, Lavender Hill Capital Partners, and D1 Capital Partners LP. For more information: https://www.xtransfer.cn/

