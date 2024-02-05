XTransfer Named to the 2023 Deloitte China Technology Fast 50™ Awards Program as the Only Cross-border Payment Platform

HONG KONG, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- XTransfer, World's Leading & China's No.1 B2B Cross-Border Trade Payment Platform, was named to the 2023 Deloitte China Technology Fast 50™ Awards Program (TF50). As the only cross-border payment platform on the list, XTransfer has proven its innovative strength and high growth potential to the world.

Internationally renowned as "the Oscars for high technology companies", the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Program was founded in 1995 in Silicon Valley and takes place simultaneously every year in more than 30 countries. The organiser, Deloitte, is one of the world's top four accounting firms, providing industry-leading professional services to nearly 90% of Fortune Global 500 companies. For more than two decades, Deloitte has been recognising the fastest-growing and most innovative enterprises across the technology ecosystem through the Technology Fast Program. According to data, in 2023, Deloitte selected eight of the top ten companies in the world for its high-tech, high-growth projects, including Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, and Tesla. Chinese companies such as BAT, Byte-dance, and JD have also been selected.

"In the past 3 years, the revenue growth rate of advanced digital transformation companies has been significantly ahead of the industry average growth rate, and this trend is expected to continue, with digitalisation becoming a crucial factor in determining corporate competitiveness," said Zhao Jindong, Partner of the China Technology Fast 50™ Awards Program.

As a one-stop cross-border trade payment and risk control service company, XTransfer deeply integrates AI technology with the foreign trade industry and promotes the industrial application of the technology. This helps SMEs significantly reduce the threshold and cost of global expansion and enhance global competition. With a customer base exceeding 400,000 enterprises, XTransfer has not only achieved the status of a fintech unicorn company but has also become the industry leader in China.

While its domestic business maintains rapid growth, XTransfer started its global steps in mid-2023. The company entered Hong Kong's market and launched its international services globally in November. It is active in emerging countries from ASEAN, South Asia, the Middle East and Africa.

"In the future, we will continue to accelerate the pace of globalisation by cooperating with local banks and licensed financial institutions. XTransfer is committed to empowering SMEs around the world to enjoy the same level of cross-border financial services as large multinational groups." Jason Sun, XTransfer Co-Founder and CFO, said.

XTransfer, World's Leading & China's No.1 B2B Cross-Border Trade Payment Platform, is dedicated to providing SMEs with secure, compliant, fast, convenient and low-cost foreign trade payment & fund collection solutions, significantly reducing the cost of global expansion and enhancing global competitiveness. Founded in 2017, the company is headquartered in Shanghai and has branches in China's major foreign trade cities such as Hong Kong, Shenzhen and the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia, and Singapore. XTransfer has obtained local payment licenses in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, and Australia. With more than 400,000 enterprise clients, XTransfer has become the industry No.1 in China.

By cooperating with well-known multinational banks and financial institutions, XTransfer has built a unified global multi-currency clearing network and built a data-based, automated, Internet-based and intelligent anti-money laundering risk control infrastructure centred on small and medium enterprises. XTransfer uses technology as a bridge to link large financial institutions and small and medium enterprises around the world, allowing small and medium enterprises to enjoy the same level of cross-border financial services as large multinational corporations.

XTransfer completed its Series D financing in September 2021, and the company's current valuation exceeds USD$1.3 billion, making it a unicorn. The Company possesses a diverse composition of international investors, including D1 Capital Partners LP, Telstra Ventures, China Merchants Venture, eWTP Capital, Yunqi Capital, Gaorong Capital, 01VC, MindWorks and Lavender Hill Capital Partners.

