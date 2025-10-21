XTransfer's Collections from Asia, Africa, and Latin America Surpasses 70%; Emerging Markets Become the New Blue Ocean for Foreign Trade

HONG KONG, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- XTransfer, World's Leading B2B Cross-Border Trade Payment Platform, announced at the 138th Canton Fair that from January to September this year, 75.9% of the platform's overseas collections came from emerging markets in Asia, Africa, and Latin America. Emerging markets have become a new blue ocean for foreign trade enterprises expanding overseas, providing vital support for foreign trade growth. The continuous improvement of cross-border payment infrastructure is also offering strong safeguards for that growth.

XTransfer’s booth at the 138th Canton Fair.

On the first day of the 138th Canton Fair, Bill Deng, Founder and CEO of XTransfer, participated in the thematic forum "Seminar on Enhancing the Level of Trade Digitalisation". He stated, "Based on a recent sample survey of 700,000 SMEs on our platform, there are tremendous opportunities in emerging Asia, Africa, and Latin America markets. Notably, Africa has become the hottest emerging export market, with business prospects worth tapping. Developing opportunities in markets of developing countries is a path China's foreign trade must continue to pursue. We will keep building secure and trustworthy financial infrastructure so that companies, regardless of size or location, can enjoy the same safe and reliable cross-border financial services and expand globally without worry."

Bill added, "For foreign trade firms entering emerging markets, logistics, information, and mobility are mature, but capital flows are the main hurdle. Weak financial infrastructure, unstable payment channels, and underground banking in developing countries make safe, compliant, and efficient fund repatriation critical."

From January to September, XTransfer's collections from Asia, Africa, and Latin America grew 123.6% year-on-year, Africa 369.1%, Southeast Asia 102.2%, and Latin America 93%, far outpacing China customs export growth, showing strong demand for secure cross-border payments. To address this, XTransfer launched "Local Collection Accounts", enabling exporters to open destination-country accounts so overseas buyers can pay directly in local currency.

At the 138th Canton Fair, Ms Li from a Shenzhen trading company opened XTransfer local collection accounts in Nigeria and Ghana. She said, "Exports to Africa are surging, but payments were slow and costly due to bank intermediaries. With local collection accounts, funds can arrive nearly in real time and intermediary fees are reduced, improving cash turnover."

Mr Liu from a Xiamen firm added, "Local collection accounts allow us to quote directly in local currencies, simplifying negotiations, speeding deal closures, and avoiding delays or defaults when buyers can't access enough U.S. dollars." Both leaders report faster collections and greater operational efficiency

Amid the steady development of China's foreign trade and diversification of trade partners, XTransfer has served over 700,000 corporate clients, with overseas clients accounting for more than 47%. Its local collection account coverage now spans Africa, Southeast Asia, Latin America, the Middle East, Europe, North America, Oceania, and South Korea, covering 80% of countries and regions worldwide. This year, coverage expanded to include Mexico, Brazil, Ghana, South Africa, Turkey, and Egypt.

SOURCE XTransfer