Yaber Wins "Most Favorite Smart Projector" Award for K3/K3 Pro Premier Projector and Unveils K300s UST Projector in Vietnam

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yaber, a pioneer of entertainment projectors, has been honored with the "Most Favorite Smart Projector" award for its K3/K3 Pro premier projector at Tech Awards 2024 held in Vietnam. Yaber also introduced its latest K300s ultra-short throw laser projector, showcasing cutting-edge technology and elegant design.

Yaber K3 Series Wins Most Favorite Smart Projector Award

The Tech Awards, organized by VnExpress, Vietnam's largest media platform, is the country's premier technology event, aiming to recognize outstanding technology products and brands sold in the Vietnamese market that year. This award not only represents recognition from industry experts but also reflects the trust and admiration of consumers.

As noted by VnExpress, "The 10th edition of 'My Favorite Products 2024' focused on the most popular smart projectors, with nominees including LG CineBeam Q 4K, Wanbo Mozart 1 Pro, Epson EpiqVision Mini EF21, Yaber K3/K3 Pro, and XGIMI Horizon Ultra. The Yaber K3/K3 Pro received the most votes in the final round, earning the title of 'Most Favorite Smart Projector.'"

During the Tech-Show, Yaber also introduced its latest compact ultra-short throw laser model, the Yaber K300s, to the Vietnamese market. This model delivers a 100-inch image from just 9 inches away, offers over 150% NTSC color for vivid and crisp visuals, and has already earned the CES 2025 Innovation Award.

For more information on these award-winning projectors or to explore purchasing options, please visit Yaber's official website.

About Yaber

Founded in 2018, Yaber redefined home entertainment by introducing the world's first entertainment projector, pioneering a new category in the industry. Today, its innovative projectors have delivered immersive experiences to users in over 120 countries, making Yaber a trusted name in global home entertainment.

The letter "Y" in Yaber embodies the youthful vigor and innovative spirit of Generation Y. It's not just a symbol, but a unique representation of youth identity and attitude towards life, infusing the brand with rich cultural connotations of youthfulness within simplicity.

Committed to excellence, Yaber has been pushing the boundaries of audiovisual innovation, crafting projectors that inspire richer, more vibrant lifestyles. Its achievements are recognised with prestigious accolades, including the Red Dot, IDEA, VGP, and CES Innovation Awards.

For the latest updates, visit https://www.yaber.com as Yaber continues to redefine excellence in entertainment.

SOURCE YABER TECHNOLOGIES CO., LIMITED