Yadea Enters Thai Market with Grand Opening of Three New Stores

BANGKOK, Sept. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- YADEA (01585. HK), the world's leading electric two-wheeler brand, officially opened three flagship stores in Thailand on Friday, marking the company's entry into the Thai electric two-wheeler market.

Since its establishment in 2001, Yadea has been a global leader in smart emobility solutions for medium and short-distance travel. The company is dedicated to the research, production, sales, and service of electric motorcycles, electric bicycles, and even energy supply, including Yadea TTFAR graphene batteries and sodium-ion batteries. According to global consulting firm Frost & Sullivan, Yadea's global sales surpassed 16 million units in 2023, maintaining the top position in sales for 7 consecutive years.

The three new flagship stores are strategically located, with two in the core commercial hub of Pathum Thani Province and the third in the prime shopping district of Chonburi Province. During the grand opening event, the stores attracted high foot traffic due to a mix of cutting-edge products and attractive discount offers. Local consumers were greeted with up to 30% off prize draws, free coupons, test ride offers, and household appliance gifts.

Yadea introduced the Orla, Ocean, and iCute models to local consumers, featuring innovative technologies and stylish designs, such as the Yadea TTFAR graphene battery for long-range, waterproofing, and an eco-friendly, vintage style. These features ensure a satisfying and enjoyable commuting experience.

"After thorough research and evaluation, we chose Thailand for our new flagship stores," said Laizhu Liu, the General Manager of Yadea's Thai Marketing Company. "Thailand has a strong ambition to develop its green mobility industry."

In December 2023, the Thai government unveiled EV3.5, a new stimulus plan to achieve zero-emission status for all new domestic vehicles by 2035. "The opening of these stores is a concrete step by Yadea in supporting Thailand's national strategy. In the future, Yadea will expand its network with more stores to bring green mobility further into the everyday lives of Thai people. " Liu added.

With a mature international operating model, Yadea expands strategically into overseas markets. The company has established 8 production bases, including factories in Indonesia and Vietnam, to serve neighboring countries.

As Yadea accelerates its global expansion, it aims to advance sustainable growth in the global electric vehicle market and drive global green mobility transformation. The company remains committed to delivering innovative products and contributing to a greener future worldwide.

SOURCE Yadea