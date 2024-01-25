American Express named Big Idea Chair Champion winner

CSL Mobile crowned Best Commerce Strategy and Best Integrated Solution

HSBC crowned king of Partnership and Best Acquisition Campaign

HONG KONG, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yahoo announced the winners of the highly coveted Yahoo Asia Big Idea Chair Awards 2023. This marks the 15th edition of the awards, which unfolded at the prestigious Grand Hyatt in Hong Kong, symbolizing a 15-year commitment to recognizing excellence in marketing and advertising.

Yahoo Celebrates 15 Years of Excellence - Winners Revealed for Asia Big Idea Chair Awards 2023

The Yahoo Asia BIC Awards 2023 commemorates this significant milestone, the 15th Anniversary Grand Champion category has been introduced for both Hong Kong and the broader Asia region. This exclusive category pays homage to advertisers, media, and advertising agencies that have consistently stood out as Yahoo Asia Big Idea Champions over the past 15 years.

In the Advertisers category, the coveted 15th Anniversary Grand Champion title is awarded to American Express International Inc., AXA China Region Insurance Company Limited, and Bayer HealthCare Limited. Starcom Hong Kong and Dentsu secured The 15th Anniversary Grand Champion titles in the Media Agency and Advertising Agency categories, respectively. This announcement reaffirms our commitment to recognizing and celebrating excellence in the dynamic landscape of marketing and advertising.

In celebration of the anniversary, Yahoo also unveiled the Best ESG Campaigns category, recognizing brands seamlessly incorporating ESG principles for sustainability and responsible business practices into their initiatives.

The judging panel, comprised of 13 members from key industry bodies such as IAB Hong Kong, HK4As, The Hong Kong Advertisers Association, Hong Kong Association of Interactive Marketing (HKAIM), HKMA Digital Marketing Community, Taiwan Digital Media and Marketing Association, Taiwan Advertiser's Associations, as well as esteemed industry practitioners from Taiwan, played a crucial role in determining the winners.

Matthew Chan, Head of Sales, Yahoo Hong Kong & Yahoo Taiwan, "Congratulations to all the winners on their remarkable achievements in the dynamic realm of marketing and advertising. As Yahoo evolves, we're committed to shaping the ad tech landscape and fostering excellence. Celebrating the 15th anniversary of the Yahoo Big Idea Chair Awards, we're proud to lead the way in shaping the industry. We are delighted to see campaigns that use creative ads to amplify their brand image, captivate audiences, and enhance brand presence. This year's awards highlight our commitment to recognizing outstanding campaigns and initiatives that make an impact in the ever-changing world of marketing and advertising."

The Yahoo Asia BIC Awards 2023 drew over 200 esteemed guests from various industries to celebrate their collective successes. Among the standout winners, American Express International Inc.'s "Irreplaceable Platinum Moments" not only secured Hong Kong's Big Idea Chair Champion Outstanding Award but also excelled in Best Branded Content Campaign and Best Innovative Experience, along with a Merit Award in Best Acquisition Campaign. To highlight the irreplaceable moments American Express credit card offers and connect with prospective applicants, the brand partnered with Yahoo's OLO (Only Live Once) digital magazine. Contrasting genuine life experiences with AI simulations, the campaign emphasized the value of authenticity and the irreplaceable moments that resonate with the audience. Yahoo, as the brand's trusted partner for seven years, once again delivered. The 'Irreplaceable Platinum Moments' campaign achieved 12 million total impressions. Notably, over 60% of conversions came from Yahoo, resulting in a significant 30% increase in card applicants.

CSL Mobile, a Merit Winner in the Hong Kong BIC Champion 2023, excelled with "CSL Mobile & Yahoo Brings New 666 Shoppertunities." Recognized with Outstanding Awards for Best Commerce Strategy and Best Integrated Solution, and a Merit Award for Best Acquisition Campaign, Bruce Lam, CEO, Consumer, HKT, said, "In Yahoo's 666 Shopping Festival, we went beyond promotions, offering csl service plans through a multifaceted shopping experience across travel, technology, dining and shopping. Revolutionising the post-Covid customer experience, the result of this collaboration was outstanding, with a great increase in pageviews compared with the pre-campaign launch period and a significant boost in purchases. These accomplishments, acknowledged by the Hong Kong BIC Champion 2023 Awards, reflect the success of our partnership with Yahoo."

HSBC, another Merit Winner in the Hong Kong BIC Champion 2023, triumphed with the "HSBC x Yahoo Youth Programme Campaign (Q3-Q4, 2022)." Winning Outstanding Awards for Best Partnership Strategy, Best Acquisition Campaign and Merit Awards in Best Branding Campaign, Cheuk Shum, Managing Director, Head of Marketing, Wealth and Personal Banking, HSBC Hong Kong said, "The Yahoo program, which includes wealth workshops, video series, and an investment competition, supports our goal of promoting financial education for young millennials. In addition to partnering with Yahoo, we offer various benefits and specific campaigns to help young millennials embark on their wealth journey. We have observed a 30% rise in the number of new HSBC One accounts opened by young millennial customers since the middle of last year."

In the Asia BIC Champion 2023, Taiwanese campaigns excelled, with BRS Nike Taiwan Inc.'s "The Nike Metaverse Fan Squad" securing the Outstanding Award, and Edrington Taiwan's "The MACALLAN – A Spirit for All Seasons" and Uni-President Enterprises Corp.'s "ReiSui Milk Reputation 2022 Video Campaign" earning Merit Awards.

Appendix - Yahoo Asia Big Idea Chair Awards 2023

Hong Kong Award

Award Name Rank Advertiser 1. Hong Kong Big Idea Chair Champion Outstanding American Express International Inc. 2. Merit CSL Mobile 3. Merit HSBC 4. Advertising Agency of The Year Ogilvy Hong Kong 5. Media Agency of The Year PHD 6. Best Acquisition Campaign Outstanding HSBC 7. Merit American Express International Inc. 8. Merit CSL Mobile 9. Merit FWD Insurance 10. Best Branded Content Campaign Outstanding American Express International Inc. 11. Merit Bayer HealthCare Limited 12. Merit Capital Group 13. Merit Schroders 14. Best Branding Campaign Outstanding The Hong Kong Jockey Club 15. Merit FWD Insurance 16. Merit HSBC 17. Best Commerce Strategy Outstanding CSL Mobile 18. Merit Samsung Electronics H.K. Co. Ltd. 19. Merit Water World Ocean Park Hong Kong 20. Best Innovative Experience Outstanding American Express International Inc. 21. Merit Cartier 22. Merit Cetaphil 23. Merit IKEA Hong Kong 24. Best Integrated Solution Outstanding CSL Mobile 25. Merit FWD Insurance 26. Merit Samsung Electronics H.K. Co. Ltd. 27. Best Partnership Strategy Outstanding HSBC 28. Merit Cetaphil 29. Merit Standard Chartered Bank 30. Best Search Campaign Outstanding FrieslandCampina (Hong Kong) Limited 31. Merit Sa Sa dot Com Ltd. 32. Merit UA Finance Hong Kong 15th Anniversary Grand Award 33. The 15th Anniversary Grand Champion - Advertiser American Express International Inc. 34. The 15th Anniversary Grand Champion - Advertiser AXA China Region Insurance Company Limited 35. The 15th Anniversary Grand Champion - Advertiser Bayer HealthCare Limited 36. The 15th Anniversary Grand Champion - Media Agency Starcom Hong Kong 37. The 15th Anniversary Grand Champion - Advertising Agency dentsu Asia Award

Award Name Rank Advertiser 1. Asia Big Idea Chair Champion Outstanding BRS Nike Taiwan Inc. 2. Merit Edrington Taiwan 3. Merit Uni-President Enterprises Corp. 4. Asia - Best Branded Content Campaign Outstanding Volkswagen Taiwan 5. Merit Edrington Taiwan 6. Merit Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles Taiwan 7. Asia - Best ESG Campaign Outstanding Standard Foods Group 8. Merit The Hong Kong Jockey Club 9. Merit Uni-President Enterprises Corp. 10. Asia - Best Innovative Experience Outstanding BRS Nike Taiwan Inc. 11. Merit Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Bureau 12. Merit Edrington Taiwan 13. Merit HSBC 14. Asia - Best Integrated Solution Outstanding FWD Insurance 15. Merit BRS Nike Taiwan Inc. 16. Merit Uni-President Enterprises Corp. 17. Asia - Best Search Campaign Outstanding WeLend 18. Merit FWD Insurance 19. Merit Hong Leong Insurance 20. Merit Uni-President Enterprises Corp. Asia 15th Anniversary Grand Award 21. [Asia] The 15th Anniversary Grand Champion - Advertiser Volkswagen Taiwan 22. [Asia] The 15th Anniversary Grand Champion - Advertiser Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles Taiwan 23. [Asia] The 15th Anniversary Grand Champion - Advertiser GOGORO Taiwan 24. [Asia] The 15th Anniversary Grand Champion - Agency Omnicom Media Group Taiwan 25. [Asia] The 15th Anniversary Grand Champion - Agency Dentsu Taiwan

