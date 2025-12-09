"Happy Consumption" emerges as the new driver of Taiwanese consumer behavior

TAIPEI, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As year end shopping seasons accelerate, brands are facing tighter competition and rising expectations for personal relevance. Yahoo's latest data shows 44 percent of marketers plan to increase programmatic budgets, while nearly 90 percent of local consumers expect to spend the same or more than last year[1]. Research across the Asia Pacific also shows that people are placing greater weight on value and making purchase decisions with more intention.

Yahoo Taiwan unveils 2025 Consumer Search Insights Report.

To understand these shifts, Yahoo Taiwan analyzed local search behavior and advertising patterns built on Taiwan search signals from Yahoo's platform, supported by insights from Kantar, Dentsu, VML, and the Yahoo BIC Awards . Powered by AI driven semantic modeling, the 2025 Yahoo Consumer Search Insights Report highlights early demand signals that help brands stay ahead of consumer needs.

Happy Consumption Takes Hold

Amid inflation and higher living costs, consumers are spending more deliberately and placing greater weight on emotional value. Their pursuit of joy and balance is driving a new wave of happiness oriented consumption that appears across three emerging trends.

Trend 1: Wellness as an Everyday Investment

Consumers are turning to holistic health as a long term priority. Searches for aerial yoga surged 14X, alongside growing interest in massage tools, beauty devices, and spa services. Wellness is becoming part of daily life and reflects a desire for physical vitality and inner balance.

Trend 2: Small Joys and Emotional Rituals

Taiwanese consumers are finding comfort in small, emotionally resonant rituals. Collectibles and IP driven products are gaining momentum, with POP Mart searches rising twenty one times, Chiikawa fourteen times, and KAWS up 118 percent year over year. Playful and nostalgic items are creating small but meaningful moments of joy.

Trend 3: Immersive Experiences and Real World Connection

Consumers are looking for sensory rich activities that offer presence and shared enjoyment. Searches for music festivals jumped over one hundred times, while interest in cruise travel and exhibitions also climbed. Experiences are becoming a way to express identity and build real world connection.

Turning Insight into Opportunity

As consumers shift from material fulfillment to emotional and experiential value, brands will need sharper data strategies to capture the right moments in the decision journey. Marketers who combine keyword intelligence with relevant content and speak to emotional needs will be better positioned to build preference and impact. In today's consumption landscape, happiness is becoming both the motivation and the measure of a brand's resonance.

[1] Yahoo Holiday Trends Report , October 2025

