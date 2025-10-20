Yamaha to Launch Subscription Version of "Mobile VOCALOID™ Editor"

Create Vocaloid songs anytime, anywhere.

HAMAMATSU, Japan, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yamaha Corporation will launch a subscription version of the "Mobile VOCALOID Editor an app for iPhone and iPad that allows users to create VOCALOID songs, on October 20 (Mon.) via the App Store. With this new subscription service, users can now enjoy an even easier way to experience VOCALOID music creation.

Yamaha Software "Mobile VOCALOID Editor" (Subscription Version) URL: https://www.vocaloid.com/en/mveditor/

Yamaha Software “Mobile VOCALOID Editor” (Subscription Version)

Developed by Yamaha in 2003, VOCALOID singing voice synthesis technology and software creates vocals for songs using lyrics and a melody (musical notation) as input. Released in 2015, "Mobile VOCALOID Editor" is an app for iPhone/iPad that allows users to create songs by simply tapping notes and lyrics on the screen, and has been widely used by many users for its intuitive workflow and wide range of available voicebanks.

With the introduction of the subscription model, the app now features the VOCALOID:AI synthesis engine, the same engine used in the PC/Mac versions of VOCALOID6 which uses artificial intelligence to synthesize more natural, richly expressive singing voices. The new voicebank "asa," which features a delicate and translucent singing voice, is included as a standard feature, and in addition to the existing voicebanks of characters such as Hatsune Miku, IA, and v flower, the voicebank options have been expanded to include VOCALOID:AI compatible voicebanks such as AI Megpoid and Otomachi Una.

To encourage users to start creating VOCALOID songs more freely and easily with "Mobile VOCALOID Editor," we have prepared short phrases, such as those that can be freely used for arrangement songs, on the official website.

[Retail Prices and Release Dates]

Product name Retail price (USD) Release date Mobile VOCALOID Editor $3.99/month October 20 Additional voicebank VY1 $9.99 October 20 Additional voicebank

(excluding VY1) $19.99 October 20

*Please refer to the official shop for the price of each product: https://www.vocaloid.com/en/mveditor/

[Features of Mobile VOCALOID Editor]

Authentic VOCALOID Singing, Anytime, Anywhere

"Mobile VOCALOID Editor" allows users to enjoy authentic vocal production anytime and anywhere by entering lyrics in English for each note of the melody in the piano roll on their smartphone or tablet screen. External MIDI devices compatible with iOS can also be connected for input, allowing for more flexible music production in combination with external devices and apps.

Equipped with the new voicebank "asa"

The subscription version of "Mobile VOCALOID Editor" includes the new voicebank "asa." This voicebank features a "delicate and translucent singing voice" and allows users to enjoy the natural and expressive singing voice unique to VOCALOID:AI.

Enables in-app purchases of additional voicebanks

When you want to increase the variety of singing voices or create songs with voicebanks that you like, you can download and purchase over 40 additional character voicebanks such as Hatsune Miku, Megpoid, Otomachi Una, and IA from the in-app store screen. Additional voicebanks are planned to be released sequentially, and by switching to a voicebank of your choice, you can further expand the range of your music production.

Launch Campaign

To celebrate the launch of the subscription version of "Mobile VOCALOID Editor," we are holding a "Voicebank of Your Choice Giveaway Campaign" for users who post their created songs on social media between today and November 9 (Sun.). Please check the official "Mobile VOCALOID Editor" website for campaign details.

[Product Summary]

Supported OS iOS 17 or higher Supported Devices iPhone/iPad Fee $3.99/month Included Voicebanks (Free) 2 voicebanks (asa / VY1_Lite) Paid Voicebanks Over 40 types / ＄19,99 (USD) (more to be added) Number of Tracks 32 tracks Loadable VOCALOID Sequence Files VSQX, VPR (VOCALOID6)

* VOCALOID and VOCALO are trademarks or registered trademarks of Yamaha Corporation.

* Other product names, company names, etc. in this document are trademarks or registered trademarks of this company and other companies.

About Yamaha Corporation

Founded in 1887, the Yamaha Group has established itself as a global leader in manufacturing musical instruments and audio products while continuing to engage in various business activities to grow services related to sound and music. Yamaha operates over 60 subsidiaries worldwide, dedicated to serving millions of customers across six continents, focusing on delivering excellence in quality and innovation, prioritizing our sustainability efforts and contributing to people's "well-being." To learn more, visit https://www.yamaha.com/en/.

SOURCE Yamaha Corporation