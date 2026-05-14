YAS ISLAND TO BE HOME OF SPHERE ABU DHABI, A NEW GLOBAL ICON FOR IMMERSIVE ENTERTAINMENT

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi will invest USD 1.7 billion in the construction phase of this landmark project on Yas Island

Construction expected to be completed by the end of 2029

With a capacity of up to 20,000, Sphere Abu Dhabi will host immersive experiences, concert residencies, sporting spectacles and brand events

Exosphere to celebrate Emirati culture through large-scale art and visual storytelling

ABU DHABI, UAE, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE: SPHR) today announced that Yas Island has been selected as the location for Sphere Abu Dhabi, a landmark project with a construction phase cost of USD 1.7 billion. Poised to become a global icon, the venue will attract tourists from around the world, boost economic diversification, and strengthen Abu Dhabi's sense of place for residents and visitors alike.

Yas Island to be home of Sphere Abu Dhabi James L. Dolan - Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sphere Entertainment Co, HE Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) Yas Island to be home of Sphere Abu Dhabi Speed Speed

Sphere Abu Dhabi, which will be the first Sphere venue outside the United States, will be built on a plot of land between Yas Mall and SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, with lush green surroundings and proximity to other Yas Island theme parks and attractions. Construction on the venue is expected to be completed by the end of 2029.

HE Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of DCT Abu Dhabi, said: "Abu Dhabi has always built for the long term, and Sphere Abu Dhabi is a powerful demonstration of that commitment. In a region where the appetite for world-class experiences continues to grow, our USD 1.7 billion investment in its construction phase sends a clear signal: Abu Dhabi is open, ambitious, and unwavering in its direction. This project reflects the strength of Abu Dhabi's international partnerships, built on shared ambition and mutual confidence in what this emirate represents as a global destination. Together, we are creating a venue that will draw our community, visitors, creators and investors to Yas Island and Abu Dhabi for decades to come. And at its heart, Sphere Abu Dhabi will be a platform for Emirati culture, Emirati talent and Emirati storytelling, shared with the world on the grandest stage ever built."

James L. Dolan, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sphere Entertainment, said: "Sphere Abu Dhabi is the first step in realising our vision for a global network of venues. Abu Dhabi is a premier international capital city, and its ambition, infrastructure, and position as a cultural crossroads make it a natural home for Sphere. Sphere Abu Dhabi will establish Yas Island as a destination in the region for immersive experiences, and we look forward to working with DCT Abu Dhabi to see this venue come to life."

Sphere Abu Dhabi will host three main categories of events, all powered by Sphere's advanced experiential technologies: Sphere Experiences, proprietary immersive productions that feature multi-sensory storytelling; concert residencies; and marquee and brand events supported by flexible configurations to host everything from combat sports to conferences to product launches.

The entertainment offerings at Sphere Abu Dhabi will reflect Abu Dhabi's status as a cultural crossroads. While still in development, plans include featuring fully immersive experiences that are the signature of Sphere in Las Vegas, in addition to the creation of Sphere Experiences that convey Emirati culture and heritage, and displaying Emirati artists' work on the Exosphere, the spherical LED screen that forms the venue's exterior. Concerts will feature local and other Arabic artists, as well as global stars.

Located a short drive from Zayed International Airport, Sphere Abu Dhabi will be a welcoming gateway to the emirate's culture and entertainment offerings. With its proximity to Yas Island's other hospitality and entertainment infrastructure, Sphere Abu Dhabi will reinforce Yas Island as a global events destination, not only for events at Sphere, but also by providing an exceptional backdrop, broadcast worldwide during the annual Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The world's first Sphere venue opened in Las Vegas in September 2023. Like the venue in Las Vegas, Sphere Abu Dhabi will be an experiential medium powered by advanced technologies that will transform the traditional venue model. The venue will also echo the scale of Sphere in Las Vegas, with a capacity of up to 20,000, depending on the configuration for a given event. Once open, Sphere Abu Dhabi's ongoing operations will create thousands of jobs locally.

Another milestone in Abu Dhabi's integrated destination development, Sphere Abu Dhabi will function as a global tourism magnet alongside other globally renowned projects such as Saadiyat Cultural District and the upcoming Disney theme park resort on Yas Island.

DCT Abu Dhabi will work with entities including the Department of Municipalities and Transport and its Integrated Transport Centre, the Department of Energy, Taqa, Etihad Rail and Aldar to ensure all components of the master plan including road enhancements, site access and site-wide infrastructure are coordinated with surrounding assets on Yas Island.

About the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi:

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi's culture and tourism sectors, fuels economic progress and helps achieve Abu Dhabi's wider global ambitions. By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate's position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate's potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies and systems to support the culture, creative and tourism industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi's vision is defined by the emirate's people, heritage and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi's status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought.

For more information about the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and the destination, please visit: dctabudhabi.ae and visitabudhabi.ae

About Sphere Entertainment Co:

Sphere Entertainment Co. is a leader in immersive experiences, technology and media. The Company includes Sphere, an experiential medium powered by advanced technologies. The first Sphere opened in Las Vegas, with plans also announced for Sphere venues in Abu Dhabi and National Harbor. In addition, the Company includes MSG Networks, which operates two regional sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network and MSG Sportsnet, as well as a direct-to-consumer and authenticated streaming product, MSG+, delivering a wide range of live sports content and other programming. More information is available at sphereentertainmentco.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about the expected completion of construction for Sphere Abu Dhabi. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results, developments or events may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, without limitation, unexpected costs, liabilities or delays in connection with the development and construction of Sphere Abu Dhabi and the factors described in Sphere Entertainment's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" contained therein. Sphere Entertainment disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein.

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SOURCE Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi