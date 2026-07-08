Yatsen Group Announces Partnership with Sephora China, Cementing Position as a Science-Led Beauty Innovation Leader

GUANGZHOU, China, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yatsen Group (NYSE: YSG ), a world-class beauty innovation pioneer, recently announced a landmark collaboration to bring its flagship brand, Perfect Diary, to Sephora in China. This partnership integrates Yatsen's rigorous scientific infrastructure with the world's leading prestige beauty retailer, marking a significant milestone in Yatsen's continuing evolution into a global beauty technology powerhouse.

Perfect Diary officially lands at Sephora China (PRNewsfoto/Yatsen Holding Limited)

The collaboration will see Perfect Diary's premium, science-backed portfolio of products making its milestone debut across Sephora's extensive retail network of around 300 outlets, including Tier 1 hubs such as Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Shenzhen. This expansion reflects a broader shift in the Chinese beauty market, where sophisticated consumers increasingly prioritize proven efficacy and technological excellence.

Since 2020, Yatsen has invested approximately $100 million (RMB 700 million) in R&D, establishing a robust global innovation ecosystem anchored by advanced research centers in China and Europe.

This commitment to scientific innovation by Yatsen Group is epitomized by the core product lineups driving Perfect Diary's entry into Sephora. As breakthrough products blending biotechnology with beauty, the Perfect Diary Biolip Essence Lipstick 3.0 and Biolip Essence Matte Lipstick 3.0 utilize exclusive patented technology to mimic the skin's biological composition.This creates a functional film on the skin's surface that enhances makeup longevity and reinforces the protective barrier, achieving a seamless fusion of high-performance color and clinical-proved anti-wrinkle skincare benefits.

Concurrently, the Perfect Diary Translucent Blurring Setting Powder features the exclusive Smartlock™ material technology developed jointly with the team at the Shanghai Institute of Ceramics, Chinese Academy of Sciences (SICCAS), enabling targeted and precise oil absorption.

"We are honored to partner with Sephora, a global leader that shares our commitment to setting the highest standards for beauty retail," said David (Jinfeng) Huang, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Yatsen Group. "This collaboration validates our multi-year strategic pivot toward science-led premiumization. By pairing our deep R&D insights with Sephora's prestige omnichannel network, we are redefining the future of beauty for discerning consumers nationwide."

The partnership also serves as a critical foundation for Yatsen's accelerating internationalization strategy. Future initiatives include expanding Perfect Diary's footprint into Hong Kong SAR and other global markets, further showcasing China's emergence as a premier hub for global beauty innovation.

About Yatsen Group

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) is a leading China-based beauty group with the vision of becoming a world-class pioneer in beauty innovation. Founded in 2016, the Company has launched and acquired numerous color cosmetics and skincare brands including Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Galénic, DR.WU (its mainland China business), and Eve Lom. Our brands are strategically positioned to capture a wide spectrum of consumer demographics and price points, ranging from the mass market to the prestige and clinical segments. Yatsen thrives on the synergy of brand equity, product strength and operational agility, anchored by a strong commitment to R&D and consumer insights.

Website: www.yatsenglobal.com

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/yatsen

About Sephora

Sephora is the world's leading global prestige beauty retail brand. With 55,000 passionate employees operating in 36 markets, Sephora connects customers and beauty brands within the world's most trusted and dynamic beauty community. We serve a highly engaged community of hundreds of millions of beauty followers across our global omnichannel network of more than 3,400 stores and iconic flagships, and our e-commerce and digital platforms, offering personalized and immersive seamless experiences across every touchpoint. With our curation of close to 500 brands and our own label, Sephora Collection, we offer the most unique and diverse range of prestige beauty products, tailored to our customers' needs from fragrance to make-up, haircare, skincare and beyond, as we constantly reimagine the world of prestige beauty.

Since our inception in 1969 in Limoges, France, and as part of the LVMH Group since 1997, we have been disrupting the prestige beauty retail industry. Today, we continue to break with convention to drive our mission: champion a world of inspiration and inclusion where everyone can celebrate their beauty.

SOURCE Yatsen Holding Limited