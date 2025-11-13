Yatsen Group Unveils Beauty Innovation Insight, Defining the Next Era of World-Class Beauty Science

Defining Chinese Innovation from a Global Perspective

As the first white paper of its kind in China, Yatsen Group Beauty Innovation Insight centers on the theme of scientific innovation and includes six chapters spanning global R&D networks, technological breakthroughs, efficacy validation, and sustainable development.

At its launch ceremony in Shanghai's Jing'an District, attended by government, academic, and industry leaders, Yatsen presented the white paper as both a reflection of its scientific progress and a statement of its global innovation roadmap.

"Our ambition to become a world-class technology-driven beauty pioneer is founded on years of consistent R&D investment and a commitment to scientific rigor," said David (Jinfeng) Huang, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Yatsen Group. "We are building a future where global research, global talent, and global markets intersect."

Dr. Vania Leite, President of the International Federation of Societies of Cosmetic Chemists (IFSCC), contributed the report's foreword:

"This is the first white paper from a Chinese beauty company to interpret cosmetic innovation through a global lens. Science knows no borders, and beauty knows no boundaries — this report serves as a bridge connecting China's beauty science with the world."

In August, Yatsen debuted the English edition of the white paper at the 35th IFSCC Congress — marking the first time Chinese cosmetic R&D achievements were presented in a comprehensive, internationally peer-reviewed format. Over the past four years, Yatsen has participated in major dermatological and cosmetic congresses, including the IFSCC, EADV, ADC, and WCD, strengthening China's scientific voice in the global beauty dialogue.

From Lab to Market: Turning Science into Beauty

The Insight highlights how Yatsen transforms laboratory research into real consumer impact — an essential measure of innovation's value.

Perfect Diary, Yatsen's flagship brand, co-published the industry's first Makeup Skinification Report with the China Association of Fragrance Flavor and Cosmetic Industries (CAFFCI) and Ruijin Hospital of Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine. The brand also launched its third-generation Biotec™ Technology, inspired by five Nobel Prize-recognized scientific discoveries that redefine how makeup enhances skin health.

In premium skincare, Galénic's patented ActiveAnchor® technology has improved the dermal penetration of water-soluble Vitamin C, while EVE LOM has pioneered the world's first Emotional Skincare Science framework, establishing new standards for mood-based skincare efficacy evaluation.

Yatsen's Open Lab ecosystem connects more than 20 research collaborations across industry, academia, and medicine — including partnerships with Sun Yat-sen University, Fudan University, Ruijin Hospital, and Hôpital Saint-Louis in France. Since 2022, Yatsen has published 32 peer-reviewed papers in journals such as Science Bulletin and Nature Medicine, and has filed 252 global patents, including 78 invention applications.

"With a clear roadmap and deep interdisciplinary collaboration, we aim not only to innovate, but to lead how innovation is practiced in the beauty sector," said Cheng Jing, Chief Scientific Officer of Yatsen Group.

Sustainable Innovation and Social Impact

Beyond R&D, Yatsen's innovation philosophy extends to sustainability and social impact. The Group has published four consecutive ESG reports since 2021 and achieved an MSCI ESG Rating of A for two years running — the only Chinese beauty company to do so.

Aligned with China's dual-carbon goals, Yatsen integrates low-carbon practices throughout its operations — from carbon audits and green sourcing to sustainable packaging. Perfect Diary's "Slim Heel Lipstick" became one of the first beauty products in China to receive a Product Carbon Footprint Certification.

Premium brands have followed suit: EVE LOM now uses 100% FSC-certified recycled paper across all outer packaging, while Galénic has introduced refillable jar systems and removed printed inserts, cutting material usage by over 50%. The Galénic Skin Science Research Foundation further supports dermatological research globally, reinforcing Yatsen's vision of beauty with purpose.

About Yatsen Group

Since its NYSE listing in 2020, Yatsen Group has made R&D the cornerstone of its strategy — investing more than RMB 600 million to date and maintaining R&D spending above 3% of annual revenue. The Group operates three global R&D centers in Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Toulouse (France), supported by six joint laboratories and over 20 international collaborations.

The Group's "1-3-4-6-20 Global Research Network" includes:

1 world-class biotech manufacturing facility

3 proprietary R&D centers

4 frontier research domains: Biotechnology, Scientific Skincare, Emotional Skincare, and Skin Data Science

6 joint laboratories

20+ academic and industry partnerships

As of mid-2025, skincare represents more than half of Yatsen's total revenue — positioning the company among the top ten Chinese beauty enterprises by R&D investment and scientific capability.

"The future of beauty will be defined at the intersection of science, sustainability, and culture," said David Huang. "Our mission is to help shape that future — responsibly, collaboratively, and globally."

